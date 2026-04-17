Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kristin Cabot states Chris Martin never contacted her post-viral incident.

She expressed appreciation for a potential outreach from the singer.

Cabot is now finished attending concerts, including Coldplay's.

The viral kiss cam moment led to executive resignations.

Months after a Coldplay concert moment exploded across the internet, Kristin Cabot has made a fresh revelation that is once again drawing attention. Cabot, who found herself at the centre of the widely discussed kiss cam controvery, says Coldplay frontman Chris Martin never contacted her after the incident.

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'Never Did': Kristin Cabot's Reply To The Question

Coldplay Kiss Cam woman says Chris Martin never reached out to her after she went viral cheating with her boss.



“Nope. Never did!”



Kristin Cabot has said she will never go to a Coldplay concert again and would have appreciated it if the singer reached out.



Source: TMZ pic.twitter.com/hor0k1aTcP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 17, 2026

During a recent interaction with TMZ at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., Cabot was asked whether Chris Martin had ever reached out to her after the controversy. She gave an immediate and firm response.

“No! Never did.”

When asked if she would have appreciated hearing from him, Cabot replied, “Yup! That would be great.”

The brief exchange quickly gained traction online, with many reacting to her candid answer.

Says She Is Done With Concerts

Cabot was also questioned about whether she would attend another concert, particularly one by Coldplay. After pausing to consider the question, she made her position clear.

“No, Coldplay or any concert…No, I am all set.”

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The Kiss Cam Moment That Went Viral

Coldplay kiss cam woman changes her story AGAIN; says she didn’t know her boss was married.



Kristin Cabot has now claimed the former Astronomer CEO didn’t tell her he was still married while saying social media “profited” from her pain.



“He wasn’t the person he represented… pic.twitter.com/IsOqB37nKf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 19, 2026

For those unfamiliar with the controversy, Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught in an intimate moment during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 15, 2025. Byron was seen hugging her from behind while enjoying the performance when the pair appeared on the venue’s kiss cam.

The footage rapidly spread online, sparking widespread discussion and intense public commentary.

Fallout After The Incident

Following the viral moment, Byron reportedly resigned from his role as Astronomer CEO. Cabot also stepped down from her position as the company's Chief People Office.

Since then, Cabot has spoken publicly about the aftermath and the challenge of rebuilding her public image after the controversy dominated headlines.

Even months later, the incident continues to generate attention, especially whenever either party addresses it. Cabot’s latest comments about Chris Martin have now added another chapter to a story that many online still remember vividly.