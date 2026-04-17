No, Kristin Cabot stated that Chris Martin never contacted her after the viral kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert.
Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal
Kristin Cabot says Coldplay’s Chris Martin never reached out after the viral kiss cam controversy. She also revealed she would not attend another Coldplay concert.
- Kristin Cabot states Chris Martin never contacted her post-viral incident.
- She expressed appreciation for a potential outreach from the singer.
- Cabot is now finished attending concerts, including Coldplay's.
- The viral kiss cam moment led to executive resignations.
Months after a Coldplay concert moment exploded across the internet, Kristin Cabot has made a fresh revelation that is once again drawing attention. Cabot, who found herself at the centre of the widely discussed kiss cam controvery, says Coldplay frontman Chris Martin never contacted her after the incident.
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'Never Did': Kristin Cabot's Reply To The Question
Coldplay Kiss Cam woman says Chris Martin never reached out to her after she went viral cheating with her boss.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 17, 2026
“Nope. Never did!”
Kristin Cabot has said she will never go to a Coldplay concert again and would have appreciated it if the singer reached out.
Source: TMZ pic.twitter.com/hor0k1aTcP
During a recent interaction with TMZ at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., Cabot was asked whether Chris Martin had ever reached out to her after the controversy. She gave an immediate and firm response.
“No! Never did.”
When asked if she would have appreciated hearing from him, Cabot replied, “Yup! That would be great.”
The brief exchange quickly gained traction online, with many reacting to her candid answer.
Says She Is Done With Concerts
Cabot was also questioned about whether she would attend another concert, particularly one by Coldplay. After pausing to consider the question, she made her position clear.
“No, Coldplay or any concert…No, I am all set.”
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The Kiss Cam Moment That Went Viral
Coldplay kiss cam woman changes her story AGAIN; says she didn’t know her boss was married.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 19, 2026
Kristin Cabot has now claimed the former Astronomer CEO didn’t tell her he was still married while saying social media “profited” from her pain.
“He wasn’t the person he represented… pic.twitter.com/IsOqB37nKf
For those unfamiliar with the controversy, Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught in an intimate moment during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 15, 2025. Byron was seen hugging her from behind while enjoying the performance when the pair appeared on the venue’s kiss cam.
The footage rapidly spread online, sparking widespread discussion and intense public commentary.
Fallout After The Incident
Following the viral moment, Byron reportedly resigned from his role as Astronomer CEO. Cabot also stepped down from her position as the company's Chief People Office.
Since then, Cabot has spoken publicly about the aftermath and the challenge of rebuilding her public image after the controversy dominated headlines.
Even months later, the incident continues to generate attention, especially whenever either party addresses it. Cabot’s latest comments about Chris Martin have now added another chapter to a story that many online still remember vividly.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did Chris Martin contact Kristin Cabot after the kiss cam incident?
Would Kristin Cabot have liked Chris Martin to reach out?
Yes, Cabot indicated that she would have appreciated hearing from Chris Martin after the controversy.
Will Kristin Cabot attend any more concerts?
Kristin Cabot has stated she is done with attending concerts, including those by Coldplay.
What was the kiss cam controversy involving Kristin Cabot?
Kristin Cabot was caught in an intimate moment with Andy Byron on Coldplay's kiss cam, which went viral and sparked public discussion.