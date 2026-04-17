Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal

Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal

Kristin Cabot says Coldplay’s Chris Martin never reached out after the viral kiss cam controversy. She also revealed she would not attend another Coldplay concert.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kristin Cabot states Chris Martin never contacted her post-viral incident.
  • She expressed appreciation for a potential outreach from the singer.
  • Cabot is now finished attending concerts, including Coldplay's.
  • The viral kiss cam moment led to executive resignations.

Months after a Coldplay concert moment exploded across the internet, Kristin Cabot has made a fresh revelation that is once again drawing attention. Cabot, who found herself at the centre of the widely discussed kiss cam controvery, says Coldplay frontman Chris Martin never contacted her after the incident.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon 2026; Chris Evans Returns, Thor Battles Doctor Doom

'Never Did': Kristin Cabot's Reply To The Question

During a recent interaction with TMZ at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., Cabot was asked whether Chris Martin had ever reached out to her after the controversy. She gave an immediate and firm response.

“No! Never did.”

When asked if she would have appreciated hearing from him, Cabot replied, “Yup! That would be great.”

The brief exchange quickly gained traction online, with many reacting to her candid answer.

Says She Is Done With Concerts

Cabot was also questioned about whether she would attend another concert, particularly one by Coldplay. After pausing to consider the question, she made her position clear.

“No, Coldplay or any concert…No, I am all set.”

ALSO READ: ‘Cleaned Homes, Slept At Grand Central’: Vikas Khanna Reflects On Journey To TIME 100

The Kiss Cam Moment That Went Viral

For those unfamiliar with the controversy, Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught in an intimate moment during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 15, 2025. Byron was seen hugging her from behind while enjoying the performance when the pair appeared on the venue’s kiss cam.

The footage rapidly spread online, sparking widespread discussion and intense public commentary.

Fallout After The Incident

Following the viral moment, Byron reportedly resigned from his role as Astronomer CEO. Cabot also stepped down from her position as the company's Chief People Office.

Since then, Cabot has spoken publicly about the aftermath and the challenge of rebuilding her public image after the controversy dominated headlines.

Even months later, the incident continues to generate attention, especially whenever either party addresses it. Cabot’s latest comments about Chris Martin have now added another chapter to a story that many online still remember vividly.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Chris Martin contact Kristin Cabot after the kiss cam incident?

No, Kristin Cabot stated that Chris Martin never contacted her after the viral kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert.

Would Kristin Cabot have liked Chris Martin to reach out?

Yes, Cabot indicated that she would have appreciated hearing from Chris Martin after the controversy.

Will Kristin Cabot attend any more concerts?

Kristin Cabot has stated she is done with attending concerts, including those by Coldplay.

What was the kiss cam controversy involving Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot was caught in an intimate moment with Andy Byron on Coldplay's kiss cam, which went viral and sparked public discussion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Martin Coldplay Kristin Cabot Coldplay Concert Controversy Kiss Cam Scandal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal
Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal
Celebrities
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Another Accused After 4 Months
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Another Accused After 4 Months
Celebrities
Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru Show Faces Hurdle As Hindu Outfit Demands Cancellation
Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru Show Faces Hurdle As Hindu Outfit Demands Cancellation
Celebrities
‘Cleaned Homes, Slept At Grand Central’: Vikas Khanna Reflects On Journey To TIME 100
‘Cleaned Homes, Slept At Grand Central’: Vikas Khanna Reflects On Journey To TIME 100
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Breaking: dimple yadav questions govt intent on women reservation bill linking census and delimitation
Parliament Debate: harshimrat kaur badal raises strong objections over delimitation-linked women quota
Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget