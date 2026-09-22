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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKrishna Mukerji’s Last Rites: SRK, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Pay Respects To Rani Mukerji’s Mother In Juhu

Krishna Mukerji’s Last Rites: SRK, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Pay Respects To Rani Mukerji’s Mother In Juhu

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon. Her last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away aged 75.
  • Industry friends, including SRK and Karan Johar, attended last rites.
  • Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer and filmmaker's wife.
  • She significantly influenced Rani's film career and personal life.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. Many of Rani's close friends from the industry attended her mother's last rites, which took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan to pay his last respect amid heavy security.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended Krishna Mukerji's last rites. Actress Alia Bhatt was also captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived to offer her condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Anil Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi arriving for the funeral, along with many other prominent names from the fraternity.

Earlier today, the family shared a statement confirming the unfortunate news of Krishna Mukerji's demise. Requesting privacy from the media during this challenging time, they wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, was a playback singer. She was best known for lending her voice to the track 'Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja' from the 1982 film 'Teesri Aankh'.

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, Mumbai. Ram Mukerji is remembered for the movies 'Hum Hindustani (1960)', and Leader (1964), along with others.

The couple has two children, Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukherjee.

Krishna Mukerji is believed to have had a constant and strong presence in her daughter’s life. Rani had spoken about her close bond with her mother on public platforms on multiple occasions.

She once revealed that it was her mother who encouraged her to join films.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Krishna Mukerji?

Krishna Mukerji was Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother. She was a playback singer best known for the song 'Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja' from the 1982 film 'Teesri Aankh'.

When did Rani Mukerji's mother pass away?

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. Her family confirmed the unfortunate news through a statement.

Who attended Krishna Mukerji's last rites?

Many prominent film industry figures attended, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor. Her last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

What was Krishna Mukerji's connection to the film industry?

She was a playback singer and married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, a founder of Filmalaya Studios. She also encouraged her daughter, Rani Mukerji, to join films.

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Rani Mukerji SHAH RUKH KHAN
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