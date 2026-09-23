Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda and Komal visited Lalbaugcha Raja, sparking relationship speculation.

Komal's post-darshan sindoor sparked debate, with ritual explanations offered.

They will star in 'Roopa,' amid Sunita Ahuja's past public comments.

Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, were spotted seeking blessings together at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal this year. Their visit came after Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting the Ganpati pandal alone. However, videos of Govinda and Komal Rani from their visit soon surfaced online, prompting social media users to speculate about their relationship.

Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’

Govinda and Komal Rani arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday to seek Bappa’s blessings. The actor opted for a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal Rani wore a red-and-yellow saree.

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As Govinda spotted the paparazzi, he was heard chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” while Komal waved at the cameras. However, it was her appearance after the darshan that caught the internet’s attention. Komal was seen with what appeared to be sindoor on her forehead.

She Returned Wearing 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 😱



Govinda and his girlfriend went to seek Bappa’s blessings. She arrived in a simple look but returned wearing sindoor.



Did Govinda secretly marry her? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZB6WFrMe9x — T-Celebs (@t_celebs) September 22, 2026

Sharing a video of the two, one social media user wrote, “She returned wearing sindoor. Govinda and his girlfriend went to seek Bappa’s blessings. She arrived in a simple look but returned wearing sindoor. Did Govinda secretly marry her?”

Another user commented, “So humiliating for his family.”

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However, not everyone interpreted the sindoor as a sign of marriage. Some users pointed out that the red mark is reportedly part of the religious rituals at the pandal. One person even zoomed in on the video and shared a screengrab, suggesting that Komal may have touched her forehead to Bappa’s feet during the darshan, which could explain the red mark.

Govinda And Komal Rani To Star In ‘Roopa’

Govinda and Komal Rani are set to appear together in their upcoming film Roopa. The project is being billed as Govinda’s comeback film, while it marks Komal’s Bollywood debut. The two have been linked romantically for some time. In a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita Ahuja had claimed that she withdrew her divorce plea because Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.

Govinda later issued a legal warning over reports surrounding an alleged court marriage. The actor reportedly cautioned against defamatory material, deepfakes and misleading content concerning his personal life.

Rumours surrounding Govinda and Komal gained further traction in August 2026 after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport, where Govinda also introduced Komal to the paparazzi.

The speculation intensified following Sunita’s public comments about Govinda’s appearances with Komal. In August, she questioned the actor’s decision to be seen publicly with a woman she described as being “young enough to be his daughter” and also referred to him as a “sugar daddy”.