Komal Rani Swarnkar has addressed the growing speculation around her equation with Govinda after their public appearances sparked comments from several celebrities. The actor responded through an Instagram Stories post, questioning why some people were focusing so heavily on her personal life while remaining vocal about other matters. Komal also clarified that her appearances with Govinda were connected to their upcoming film, Roopa, rather than a romantic relationship. Without naming anyone, she aimed actresses who, according to her, were using the controversy to stay relevant. Komal further said she was unconcerned about how others judged her or her choices.

Komal On Govinda Rumours

Komal addressed the speculation after actors including Divya Khossla Kumar and Kashmera Shah publicly commented on her equation with Govinda. In her Instagram Stories, she questioned why celebrities who rarely speak publicly on other serious matters were now discussing her personal life.

“Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor's multiple marriages. Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?”

Komal also defended her public appearances with Govinda, saying they were related to the promotion of their upcoming film Roopa. She wrote, “Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or ‘Dikhawa' for others? We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair.”

She added that she and Govinda are working together and will continue appearing together in connection with the project. “We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn,” she wrote.

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Komal Takes Aim At Critics

Komal also made pointed remarks about unnamed actresses, accusing them of using other people's controversies to remain in the spotlight.

“Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight,” she penned.

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She went on to say that she did not need advice about marriage, sindoor, or Indian traditions from people she believed had questioned those same values themselves.

“I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships. I do not consider such women worthy of judging me. I honestly don't give a damn whether these people think I am a good person or a bad one,” she added.

Komal further accused her critics of making her a target while dealing with frustrations in their own personal lives. She referred to some of them as “man-eaters” and alleged that they had affected their husbands' dignity and reputation. She also warned that details from their past could come to light if they continued provoking her.

Kashmera, Divya React To Govinda

Komal's statement came after Kashmera Shah expressed support for Sunita Ahuja amid the wider controversy surrounding Govinda. Divya Khossla Kumar also shared an Instagram note questioning the public appearance of Govinda and Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja. The remarks followed growing attention around the two actors after they were seen together publicly. Komal, however, has maintained that their appearances are linked to their professional collaboration on Roopa.

For now, the controversy continues to revolve around the nature of Komal and Govinda's relationship, while Komal's latest statement makes it clear that she does not intend to stay silent over comments about her personal life.