Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has left fans surprised after announcing that he has severed ties with his family and extended relatives. In an emotional social media post shared on Sunday, November 29, the BJP MLC said his patience had run out and apologised to the Bhojpuri-speaking community. However, he made it clear that his mother and elder brother, Ranu Singh, would always hold a special place in his life.

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Pawan Singh Announces Break From Family

Sharing photographs of his mother and brother, Pawan Singh expressed his distress over the situation and explained that he was making the announcement with a heavy heart. He began his message with a Bhojpuri couplet, "Jab ghar ke chakkar mein pad jaalen aadmi, Sab ved shastra bhula jaalen aadmi."[When a man gets caught up in family matters, he forgets all the Vedas and scriptures.]

(Image Source: Instagram/@singhpawan999)

He further added, "Bardasht ka seema paar hone ke baad bahut dukhi hoke post kar raha hoon aur aap sabhi Bhojpuriya samaj se haath jod ke kshama chahta hoon aur bata raha hoon ki mera mere poore parivaar se aur khandaan se aaj aur abhi se koi rishta nahi hai." [After reaching the limits of my tolerance, I am making this post with a heavy heart. I sincerely apologise to the entire Bhojpuri community with folded hands, and I want to make it clear that, from this moment onwards, I have no ties with my entire family or extended family.]

The actor did not identify any family member or explain what prompted the decision. His announcement has since drawn attention from fans, many of whom are trying to understand the circumstances behind his statement.

Pawan Singh Makes Exception For Mother, Elder Brother

Although Pawan Singh announced that he was ending his relationship with the rest of his family, he made a clear exception for his mother and elder brother. Expressing his affection for them, he wrote, "Haan, jo mujhe paida ki hai meri maa aur mere sabse bade bhai Ranu Singh, uske liye jab tak zinda hoon jaan haazir hai." [Yes, for my mother, who gave birth to me, and my eldest brother, Ranu Singh, I am ready to give my life as long as I live.]

He did not share further details about the family dispute or indicate whether the announcement was connected to any particular incident. The reasons behind his decision therefore remain unclear.

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Pawan Singh's Divorce Case With Second Wife Jyoti Singh

Pawan Singh's personal life has also been in the spotlight because of his ongoing divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. The actor first married Neelam Singh in 2014. She died by suicide around a year after their wedding.

On March 6, 2018, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Reports of differences between the couple surfaced within months of their marriage. Jyoti later accused the actor of mental and physical harassment and alleged that she had been made to undergo abortions twice. Pawan Singh denied the allegations.

In April 2022, Jyoti filed a divorce petition. Pawan also approached the family court in Ara, Bihar, seeking a divorce. The two have had several opportunities to attempt reconciliation, but their legal dispute remains unresolved.