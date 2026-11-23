Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma married Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla.

Their intimate ceremony blended Hindu and Sikh customs.

Sharma known as Bittu Sardar in Koi... Mil Gaya.

tabActor Anuj Pandit Sharma, who became familiar to audiences as Bittu Sardar in the 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya, has tied the knot with Dr Prabhjyot Chawla. The couple celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony, with the actor sharing photographs and moments from the occasion on social media. The pictures have also brought back memories of his much-loved character for fans of the film.

ALSO READ: Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka's 'Peace' Costume Draws Boos At Miss Universe 2026 Competition: WATCH

Anuj Pandit Sharma And Dr Prabhjyot Chawla's Wedding

The celebrations brought together Hindu and Sikh wedding customs. The couple performed the traditional pheras around the sacred fire before completing the official marriage formalities at a gurdwara.

For the occasion, Anuj wore an off-white sherwani featuring intricate embroidery, while Prabhjyot chose a traditional red bridal lehenga. Photographs shared from the ceremony offered a glimpse of their celebrations.

According to her social media profile, Dr Prabhjyot Chawla is the founder of a health and wellness platform and is also involved in the fitness space.

ALSO READ: ‘Koi Burqa Pehnne Se Mana Karega Toh Teen Pehnungi’: Shabana Azmi Says Quran Doesn’t Mandate It Amid Hijab Row

Anuj Pandit Sharma's Films And Television Career

Anuj, who is also known as Anujj Anil Sharrma, first came into the spotlight with his portrayal of Bittu Sardar in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003. He also appeared in the film Darna Mana Hai that year.

He went on to feature in Say Salaam India (2007) and Total Siyapaa (2014), where he played Manav, the brother of Yami Gautam's character.

On television, Anuj played Joginder "Jogi" Khurrana in the second season of Parvarrish, which aired between 2015 and 2016. He later appeared as Sunny in the comedy series Aadat Se Majboor (2017–2018).

His career also expanded into digital entertainment. In 2021, he portrayed Utpal in the short-form comedy web series Bamini and Boys, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Anuj is currently associated with the upcoming project Common Aadmi, in which he is both an actor and a writer. Directed by Khushal S. Rathore, the project features Rituparna Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Brijendra Kala and Alka Amin.

Alongside acting and writing, Anuj has also appeared in music videos. His credits include Zee Music Company's song Meri Heeriyyee, featuring Kanikka Kapur, as well as Tere Vaaste.

(With inputs from ANI)