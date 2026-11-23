Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shabana Azmi champions women's freedom in clothing choices.

She asserts Quran emphasizes modesty, not specific attire; defies mandates.

Azmi urged public figures to genuinely serve society.

Shabana Azmi has shared her views on the debate surrounding the hijab and burqa. She mentioned that women should have the freedom to decide what they want to wear without being pressured in either direction. During a conversation on Usha Kakde’s podcast, the actor explained her understanding of modesty in the Quran and made her position clear with a pointed remark: if anyone tells her she cannot wear a burqa, she would choose to wear three.

The discussion also touched on religion, women's freedom and the role of public figures in politics. Azmi spoke about the importance of personal choice and questioned how elected representatives and celebrities should use the influence they receive from society.

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'Teen Burqa Pehnungi'

Speaking about the hijab and burqa, Azmi said she does not believe the Quran specifies a particular style of clothing for women. She explained that the emphasis, in her understanding, is on modesty, which applies to both men and women. She also expressed concern that interpretations introduced by intermediaries can create confusion about religious teachings.

She said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo Quran hai usmein kahin nahi likha hai ki burqa is tarah ka pehenna chahiye. Quran mein toh yeh likha hai ki aapki nazar mein woh modesty honi chahiye. Woh modesty aapke mard ke liye bhi hai aur aurat ke liye bhi hai. Uske upar jo yeh beech ke jo log aate hain, woh uska ek aisa pesh karte hain jiski wajah se poora confusion us religion ke baare mein ho jaata hai." [I feel that the Quran nowhere says that a burqa should be worn in a particular way. It says that there should be modesty in your gaze. That modesty applies to both men and women. The intermediaries who come into the picture present it in a way that creates confusion about the religion.]

Azmi further clarified that she does not wear a burqa herself. However, she strongly believes that no one should have the authority to dictate what a woman can or cannot wear.

She added, "Mera yeh bhi maanna hai ki dekhiye main burqa nahi pehenti. Lekin agar aap mujhe kahe ki tumko burqa pehenne ka haq nahi hai toh phir main teen burqa pehnungi. Aap kaun hote ho? Aap kaun hote ho mujhe bolne waale? Toh it's a two-way thing. Lekin yeh nahi ho sakta ki aap secularism ke parde mein fundamentalism ko badhayein." [I also believe that I do not wear a burqa. But if you tell me that I do not have the right to wear one, then I will wear three burqas. Who are you? Who are you to tell me what to do? It is a two-way thing. But you cannot promote fundamentalism under the cover of secularism.]

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Shabana Azmi On Whether Bollywood Actors Should Enter Politics

Azmi was also asked whether Bollywood actors should step into politics. She said the decision ultimately rests with individuals, but stressed that anyone who accepts public responsibility must be willing to work for society rather than treat the position as an achievement or a mere title.

She said, "Unki apni khud ki choice hai. Agar aapki yeh choice hai ki aap sachmuch kaam karna chahte hain. Yeh nahi ki aapne ek tamge ki tarah usko pehen liya ki achha mere ko ek medal mil gaya, bas, magar main na bolungi kuch, na kuch karungi. Toh phir don't waste that seat." [It is their personal choice. If you genuinely want to work, that is fine. But you should not wear the position like a badge, thinking you have received a medal, without saying or doing anything meaningful. In that case, don't waste that seat.]

She added, "Lekin jab itne saare logon ne aapko itne pyaar se aapko ek zimmedari di hai, toh phir unko itna pyaar milta hai na samaj se, itna pyaar milta hai aur aap mein yeh quwwat ho jaati hai ki aapki baat ko sunte hain log. Toh jab is mahaul mein aapki baat ko suna jaata hai, aap samaj ki behtari ke liye agar woh usko istemaal karein toh achha hai." [When so many people have entrusted you with a responsibility and society gives you so much love, you also gain the ability to make people listen to you. If you use that influence to improve society, it is a good thing.]