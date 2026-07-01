Alia Bhatt went viral after delivering a witty comeback at a promotional event for her film Alpha. She borrowed a line previously used by comedian Samay Raina.
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'Kisi Gareeb Aadmi Ne': Alia Bhatt Handles Heckler At Alpha Event With Samay Raina’s Viral Latent Remark
Alia Bhatt went viral after using Samay Raina’s iconic comeback during an Alpha promotional event. Her witty response to a heckler won cheers, sparking widespread discussion online ahead of the film’s theatrical release this week.
- Alia Bhatt gave a witty comeback at Alpha film promotion.
- Her response echoed Samay Raina's viral
- The incident sparked online debate and boosted film buzz.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What recently made Alia Bhatt go viral online?
Where did Alia Bhatt deliver her viral remark?
She delivered it during a promotional visit for her film Alpha at JECRC University in Rajasthan. She was interacting with students there.
What prompted Alia Bhatt's 'gareeb aadmi' comeback?
When asked about appearing on 'India's Got Latent,' someone shouted 'Paisa!' Alia then replied with 'Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne.'
What is unique about Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Alpha'?
Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. It also features a cast including Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
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