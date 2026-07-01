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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Kisi Gareeb Aadmi Ne': Alia Bhatt Handles Heckler At Alpha Event With Samay Raina’s Viral Latent Remark

'Kisi Gareeb Aadmi Ne': Alia Bhatt Handles Heckler At Alpha Event With Samay Raina’s Viral Latent Remark

Alia Bhatt went viral after using Samay Raina’s iconic comeback during an Alpha promotional event. Her witty response to a heckler won cheers, sparking widespread discussion online ahead of the film’s theatrical release this week.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt gave a witty comeback at Alpha film promotion.
  • Her response echoed Samay Raina's viral
  • The incident sparked online debate and boosted film buzz.

Alia Bhatt has grabbed attention online after delivering a witty comeback during a promotional event for her upcoming film Alpha. The actor, who recently appeared on India's Got Latent alongside comedian Samay Raina, appeared to borrow one of his now-viral lines while responding to a heckler. The moment quickly became a talking point on social media, with many praising her humour and timing. While several fans loved the spontaneous exchange, others questioned whether the interaction was genuine or planned. Either way, the clip has now gone viral across platforms.

Alpha Promotion Buzz

During a recent promotional visit to JECRC University in Rajasthan, Alia interacted with students as part of the promotional campaign for Alpha. A video shared by the university captured a lively exchange between the actor and the audience. One student asked Alia about her decision to appear on the unfiltered comedy show India’s Got Latent.

“How did the management and you convince yourself ki main Latent pe aaun aur itna unfiltered show karke dikhaun?” the student asked. Before Alia could respond, someone from the crowd interrupted with a one-word comment: “Paisa (money)!” Alia burst into laughter before instantly replying with a sharp comeback: Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Who said this, probably some broke person).” Her response drew loud cheers and applause from the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JECRC University (@jecrcuniversity)

Viral Samay Raina Connection

The line instantly reminded viewers of a viral moment from India’s Got Latent 2. During the debut episode of the show’s latest season, Alia appeared as a guest alongside Sharvari. At one point, Samay asked a contestant what women like most in men. An audience member had shouted, “Paisa (money)!” A visibly unimpressed Alia questioned who had remarked. That was when Samay delivered the now-famous line: “Kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Probably some broke person).

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The comedian was widely praised at the time for shutting down what many viewed as a sexist remark. Soon after the university clip surfaced online, the official India’s Got Latent account commented, “Too good!” Samay also reacted with a short but enthusiastic comment: “Killl!” Not everyone was convinced, though. Some social media users felt the moment looked rehearsed.

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Alpha Release This Week

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Alpha, one of the most talked-about films from Yash Raj Films. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy thriller stars Alia alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film also features a cameo by Hrithik Roshan. The film marks the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War. Alpha is set to release in cinemas this Friday. Whether spontaneous or scripted, Alia’s sharp comeback has clearly struck a chord online. With Alpha nearing release, the viral moment has only added to the buzz surrounding the film.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recently made Alia Bhatt go viral online?

Alia Bhatt went viral after delivering a witty comeback at a promotional event for her film Alpha. She borrowed a line previously used by comedian Samay Raina.

Where did Alia Bhatt deliver her viral remark?

She delivered it during a promotional visit for her film Alpha at JECRC University in Rajasthan. She was interacting with students there.

What prompted Alia Bhatt's 'gareeb aadmi' comeback?

When asked about appearing on 'India's Got Latent,' someone shouted 'Paisa!' Alia then replied with 'Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne.'

What is unique about Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Alpha'?

Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. It also features a cast including Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a Hrithik Roshan cameo.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Bollywood News Alpha ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina Alia Viral Video Alpha Promotion JECRC University
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