Alia Bhatt has grabbed attention online after delivering a witty comeback during a promotional event for her upcoming film Alpha. The actor, who recently appeared on India's Got Latent alongside comedian Samay Raina, appeared to borrow one of his now-viral lines while responding to a heckler. The moment quickly became a talking point on social media, with many praising her humour and timing. While several fans loved the spontaneous exchange, others questioned whether the interaction was genuine or planned. Either way, the clip has now gone viral across platforms.

Alpha Promotion Buzz

During a recent promotional visit to JECRC University in Rajasthan, Alia interacted with students as part of the promotional campaign for Alpha. A video shared by the university captured a lively exchange between the actor and the audience. One student asked Alia about her decision to appear on the unfiltered comedy show India’s Got Latent.

“How did the management and you convince yourself ki main Latent pe aaun aur itna unfiltered show karke dikhaun?” the student asked. Before Alia could respond, someone from the crowd interrupted with a one-word comment: “Paisa (money)!” Alia burst into laughter before instantly replying with a sharp comeback: “Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Who said this, probably some broke person).” Her response drew loud cheers and applause from the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JECRC University (@jecrcuniversity)

Viral Samay Raina Connection

The line instantly reminded viewers of a viral moment from India’s Got Latent 2. During the debut episode of the show’s latest season, Alia appeared as a guest alongside Sharvari. At one point, Samay asked a contestant what women like most in men. An audience member had shouted, “Paisa (money)!” A visibly unimpressed Alia questioned who had remarked. That was when Samay delivered the now-famous line: “Kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Probably some broke person).

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The comedian was widely praised at the time for shutting down what many viewed as a sexist remark. Soon after the university clip surfaced online, the official India’s Got Latent account commented, “Too good!” Samay also reacted with a short but enthusiastic comment: “Killl!” Not everyone was convinced, though. Some social media users felt the moment looked rehearsed.

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Alpha Release This Week

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Alpha, one of the most talked-about films from Yash Raj Films. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy thriller stars Alia alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film also features a cameo by Hrithik Roshan. The film marks the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War. Alpha is set to release in cinemas this Friday. Whether spontaneous or scripted, Alia’s sharp comeback has clearly struck a chord online. With Alpha nearing release, the viral moment has only added to the buzz surrounding the film.