Kinjal Dave Deletes Engagement Photos With Dhruvin Shah; Has The Couple Called It Quits?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kinjal Dave, Dhruvin Shah's engagement and vacation photos disappeared.

Their social media silence fuels widespread breakup speculation online.

Fans noted missing posts from engagement and Maldives trip.

Gujarati singer Kinjal Dave and her fiancé Dhruvin Shah are once again at the centre of online chatter after engagement and vacation photos disappeared from Instagram. The latest round of speculation started when fans noticed that several pictures featuring the couple were no longer visible on their profiles. Neither Kinjal nor Dhruvin has issued any statement, and that silence has only added to the curiosity. Their social media activity has now become the main talking point, with breakup rumours spreading rapidly across entertainment circles and fan pages alike.

Kinjal Dave and her fiancé Dhruvin Shah Photos Deleted From Instagram

The discussion began after users realised that images from the couple’s engagement and Maldives trip were no longer showing up on their accounts. That detail quickly turned into a wider conversation about whether the pair had chosen to remove the posts deliberately or simply archived them. Reports say the missing content has only intensified speculation around their relationship status. [1][3][4]

The timing has also kept the story alive online, as the couple had shared several warm, celebratory pictures after their engagement. Those posts had previously drawn strong attention from fans, making their sudden disappearance more noticeable. With no official clarification from either side, every small update is being tracked closely.

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Silence Fuels Speculation

What is keeping the story in circulation is not just the deleted photos, but the complete absence of comment from both Kinjal and Dhruvin. In celebrity stories like this, silence often becomes part of the news cycle, and this case is no different. Social media users have been debating whether the move signals trouble, a temporary pause, or something else entirely.

The couple had earlier been in the headlines for their engagement, which was followed by strong online interest and plenty of public discussion. That history has made any change to their shared posts more newsworthy than usual. For now, the only confirmed fact is that the photos are gone, and neither has addressed the rumours.

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Until Kinjal Dave or Dhruvin Shah speaks publicly, the speculation is likely to continue. For now, fans are left reading between the lines of a very visible social media change