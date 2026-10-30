‘King’ First Song To Drop On Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st Birthday: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'King' first song expected on SRK's 61st birthday.

Director teased film; SRK confirmed Arijit Singh sings.

New 'King' poster unveiled, referencing SRK's 'Baadshah'.

Film stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King will reportedly be released on the actor’s 61st birthday and is expected to offer audiences their first glimpse of the film ahead of its much-anticipated Christmas release in December this year, Variety reported.

The development comes after director Siddharth Anand shared two cryptic posts on X (formerly Twitter). In a post on October 29, he wrote just one word: “It’s”. Today, he followed it up with a longer message: “Time For The World.”

The latest post echoes the words featured in the film’s date announcement video, released in January this year. The video carried the line, “It’s time to roar and end the year with fear.”

https://t.co/4mrjntcREe — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 24, 2026

SRK On ‘King’ Songs

Earlier, during an Ask SRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Arijit Singh would lend his voice to the film’s lead track.

When a fan asked him to release a song from King, the actor replied, “Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. [I would have released it but Arijit Singh is yet to give finishing touches]. He is a perfectionist and takes some time rightfully.”

‘King’ Title Announcement, New Poster

The film’s title was announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday and featured the actor in a silver-haired avatar, sporting an intense action-hero look. “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” he declared.

On October 27, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film with the caption that appears to reference the title track of his 1999 film Baadshah. “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26.”

In the poster, Shah Rukh is seen walking through fire with a rose in his mouth and a gun in his hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, among others. King marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023.