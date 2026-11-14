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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Dies At 43 After Battling Liver Disease

'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Dies At 43 After Battling Liver Disease

'Kindergarten Cop' actor Christian Cousins has died at 43 after battling liver disease. His half-brother Jonas Roeser shared the news in an emotional tribute.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Christian Cousins, 43, known for Kindergarten Cop, died.
  • His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the death on Instagram.
  • Cousins had battled liver disease for an extended period.
  • He was a child actor, later leaving the entertainment industry.

Hollywood actor Christian Cousins, best known for appearing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop, has died at the age of 43. His death was announced by his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. Cousins, who began acting as a child, had stepped away from the entertainment industry years ago and chose to lead a quieter life.

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Christian Cousins' Half-Brother Confirms His Death

Jonas Roeser shared the news of Christian's death in an Instagram post. Recalling their family connection and childhood memories, he explained that Christian and his twin brother, Joseph 'Joey' Cousins, were his brothers through their shared biological father. While the twins grew up in California and Roeser lived in Washington, he did not meet them until he went to college.

Before they met, Roeser had watched Christian on television in Knots Landing and seen him play Dominic in Kindergarten Cop, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Actor Had Been Battling Liver Disease

According to Roeser, Christian died on October 22 after living with liver disease for a long time. In his tribute, he remembered his brother as an energetic and passionate person who had countless stories to share and big dreams.

He also expressed comfort in believing that Christian was now at peace and free from the pain he had endured. Roeser ended his message by saying that his brother would always be missed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonas Roeser (@jonasroeser)

The post also featured two photographs: a selfie taken by Christian and a childhood picture of him with his twin brother, Joseph.

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Who Was Christian Cousins?

Christian Cousins was born in March 1983 in Orange County, alongside his twin brother, Joseph. The two began their acting careers at just five years old, appearing in an episode of Highway to Heaven.

They went on to feature in several television shows and films, including Father Dowling Mysteries, Empty Nest, Critters 3 and Eerie, Indiana. Christian's final screen appearance was in the 1995 film Twin Sitters. He subsequently left acting and moved away from the spotlight.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Christian Cousins' death?

Christian Cousins died on October 22 after battling liver disease for a long time. His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, shared this information in his tribute.

What role was Christian Cousins best known for?

Christian Cousins was best known for appearing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dominic in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop. He began acting as a child.

How old was Christian Cousins when he died?

Christian Cousins passed away at the age of 43. He was born in March 1983 in Orange County alongside his twin brother, Joseph.

Who announced Christian Cousins' death?

His death was announced by his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. Roeser recalled their family connection and childhood memories.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arnold Schwarzenegger Christian Cousins Kindergarten Cop
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