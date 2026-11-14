'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Dies At 43 After Battling Liver Disease

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Christian Cousins, 43, known for Kindergarten Cop, died.

His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the death on Instagram.

Cousins had battled liver disease for an extended period.

He was a child actor, later leaving the entertainment industry.

Hollywood actor Christian Cousins, best known for appearing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop, has died at the age of 43. His death was announced by his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. Cousins, who began acting as a child, had stepped away from the entertainment industry years ago and chose to lead a quieter life.

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Christian Cousins' Half-Brother Confirms His Death

Jonas Roeser shared the news of Christian's death in an Instagram post. Recalling their family connection and childhood memories, he explained that Christian and his twin brother, Joseph 'Joey' Cousins, were his brothers through their shared biological father. While the twins grew up in California and Roeser lived in Washington, he did not meet them until he went to college.

Before they met, Roeser had watched Christian on television in Knots Landing and seen him play Dominic in Kindergarten Cop, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Actor Had Been Battling Liver Disease

According to Roeser, Christian died on October 22 after living with liver disease for a long time. In his tribute, he remembered his brother as an energetic and passionate person who had countless stories to share and big dreams.

He also expressed comfort in believing that Christian was now at peace and free from the pain he had endured. Roeser ended his message by saying that his brother would always be missed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Roeser (@jonasroeser)

The post also featured two photographs: a selfie taken by Christian and a childhood picture of him with his twin brother, Joseph.

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Who Was Christian Cousins?

Christian Cousins was born in March 1983 in Orange County, alongside his twin brother, Joseph. The two began their acting careers at just five years old, appearing in an episode of Highway to Heaven.

They went on to feature in several television shows and films, including Father Dowling Mysteries, Empty Nest, Critters 3 and Eerie, Indiana. Christian's final screen appearance was in the 1995 film Twin Sitters. He subsequently left acting and moved away from the spotlight.