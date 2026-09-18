India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKim Kardashian Hospitalised After Oesophagitis Diagnosis; Dad Robert Kardashian Died Of Oesophageal Cancer

Kim Kardashian Hospitalised After Oesophagitis Diagnosis; Dad Robert Kardashian Died Of Oesophageal Cancer

In ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, Kim Kardashian is seen in a hospital bed after an oesophagitis diagnosis. This comes after her father, Robert Kardashian, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kim Kardashian revealed an esophagitis diagnosis in her new show trailer.
  • The diagnosis caused family distress, recalling her father's esophageal cancer.
  • Doctors clarified esophagitis is inflammation, not cancer, though it needs attention.
  • Kim previously shared other health concerns, including a brain aneurysm scare.

Kim Kardashian, in the newly dropped trailer for Season 8 of The Kardashians, revealed a personal moment, disclosing that doctors diagnosed her with esophagitis, a condition involving inflammation of the oesophagus. The scene carries extra emotional weight given that her father, Robert Kardashian Sr, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim Kardashian Seen Lying In Hospital Bed

In the trailer, Kim - while getting ready - says, “I have something called oesophagitis.” The video then transitions to show Kim in a hospital bed, telling off-screen about her diagnosis. Someone immediately draws the connection to her father’s illness. “Didn’t your father... isn’t it what he died of?”

ALSO READ| ‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November

The parallel clearly affects the family. Kris Jenner is shown tearing up over the news, saying she's on the verge of crying, and Kim herself is seen in tears.

The trailer, however, doesn’t explain what led to Kim’s hospital visit, how serious her condition is, or what treatment she underwent. Importantly, oesophagitis is not the same diagnosis as oesophageal cancer - one is inflammation, the other malignancy - and nothing in the trailer indicates Kim has cancer.

What Is Oesophagitis?

Oesophagitis is inflammation of the oesophagus. According to Mayo Clinic, it causes painful, difficult swallowing and chest pain, with common causes including acid reflux, infection, medications, and allergies. Cleveland Clinic adds that chronic acid reflux (GERD) is the most common cause, with NSAID overuse, autoimmune disease, and infections as other causes.

ALSO READ| Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson | WATCH

On its own, oesophagitis is not cancer. But Cleveland Clinic notes that chronic, untreated GERD can lead to Barrett’s oesophagus - a change in the oesophagus lining’s cells - which is a risk factor for cancer, though the risk is low, and treating the underlying reflux can help prevent progression.

Not Her First On-Camera Health Moment

This isn't the first time Kim has shared a medical issue with viewers. Last year, she disclosed finding what she called a small brain aneurysm, which she attributed partly to stress at the time. Cameras later captured her getting medical clearance on the show.

Season 8 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu October 8.

Frequently Asked Questions

What medical condition did Kim Kardashian reveal?

Kim Kardashian disclosed she was diagnosed with esophagitis. It is a condition involving inflammation of the oesophagus.

Is Kim Kardashian's esophagitis the same as esophageal cancer?

No, esophagitis is inflammation of the oesophagus, while oesophageal cancer is a malignancy. The article clarifies they are not the same diagnosis.

What are the typical causes of esophagitis?

Common causes include acid reflux (GERD), infection, medications, and allergies. Chronic acid reflux is considered the most frequent cause.

Does esophagitis increase the risk of cancer?

While not cancer itself, chronic untreated GERD can lead to Barrett's esophagus, a low-risk factor for cancer. Treating the underlying reflux helps prevent progression.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kim Kardashian The Kardashians
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November
‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Nick Jonas Ends With Daughter Malti Singing Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ | WATCH
Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Nick Jonas Ends With Daughter Malti Singing Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ | WATCH
Celebrities
Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson | WATCH
Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson
Celebrities
Swara Bhasker Says She Was ‘Upset’ With 2019 Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict; Recalls Messaging Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan
Swara Bhasker Says She Was ‘Upset’ With Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict; Recalls Messaging SRK, Salman, Aamir Khan
Advertisement

Videos

SEVA SANKALP: BJP Launches Month-Long Nationwide Service Campaign
KASHI CELEBRATIONS: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi for PM Modi’s Birthday
VADNAGAR SPECIAL: Amit Shah Offers Prayers and Flags Off Bike Rally for Modi’s Birthday
VADODARA RALLY: Amit Shah Flags Off Bike Rally to Varanasi on PM Modi’s Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp’ Drive, Bike Rallies and Ganga Prayers Mark Birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget