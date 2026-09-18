Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kim Kardashian revealed an esophagitis diagnosis in her new show trailer.

The diagnosis caused family distress, recalling her father's esophageal cancer.

Doctors clarified esophagitis is inflammation, not cancer, though it needs attention.

Kim previously shared other health concerns, including a brain aneurysm scare.

Kim Kardashian, in the newly dropped trailer for Season 8 of The Kardashians, revealed a personal moment, disclosing that doctors diagnosed her with esophagitis, a condition involving inflammation of the oesophagus. The scene carries extra emotional weight given that her father, Robert Kardashian Sr, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim Kardashian Seen Lying In Hospital Bed

In the trailer, Kim - while getting ready - says, “I have something called oesophagitis.” The video then transitions to show Kim in a hospital bed, telling off-screen about her diagnosis. Someone immediately draws the connection to her father’s illness. “Didn’t your father... isn’t it what he died of?”

ALSO READ| ‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November

The parallel clearly affects the family. Kris Jenner is shown tearing up over the news, saying she's on the verge of crying, and Kim herself is seen in tears.

The trailer, however, doesn’t explain what led to Kim’s hospital visit, how serious her condition is, or what treatment she underwent. Importantly, oesophagitis is not the same diagnosis as oesophageal cancer - one is inflammation, the other malignancy - and nothing in the trailer indicates Kim has cancer.

What Is Oesophagitis?

Oesophagitis is inflammation of the oesophagus. According to Mayo Clinic, it causes painful, difficult swallowing and chest pain, with common causes including acid reflux, infection, medications, and allergies. Cleveland Clinic adds that chronic acid reflux (GERD) is the most common cause, with NSAID overuse, autoimmune disease, and infections as other causes.

ALSO READ| Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson | WATCH

On its own, oesophagitis is not cancer. But Cleveland Clinic notes that chronic, untreated GERD can lead to Barrett’s oesophagus - a change in the oesophagus lining’s cells - which is a risk factor for cancer, though the risk is low, and treating the underlying reflux can help prevent progression.

Not Her First On-Camera Health Moment

This isn't the first time Kim has shared a medical issue with viewers. Last year, she disclosed finding what she called a small brain aneurysm, which she attributed partly to stress at the time. Cameras later captured her getting medical clearance on the show.

Season 8 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu October 8.