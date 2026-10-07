Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, with their daughter Saraayah also featured in the special announcement.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote alongside the post.

In the picture, Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah can be seen holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the arrival of their newest family member.

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Sid, Kiara Welcomed First Baby In 2025

Sid and Kiara became parents in November 2025 with the birth of their daughter, Saraayah. On November 28, Kiara announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the two of them cradling their baby’s tiny feet, dressed in white knitted booties. She described the little girl as an answer to their prayers and a divine blessing, and introduced her as Saraayah Malhotra.

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Kiara has since opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her. On Raj Shamani’s podcast, she said she feels like a different person from the one she was before. In a separate interview about returning to work, she said motherhood has made her fiercer and more protective, comparing herself to a tigress.