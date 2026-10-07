India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy; Share Sweet Pic With Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy; Share Sweet Pic With Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced their second pregnancy in a joint Instagram post, which also features a glimpse of their daughter Saraayah’s hands.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, with their daughter Saraayah also featured in the special announcement.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote alongside the post.

In the picture, Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah can be seen holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the arrival of their newest family member.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sid, Kiara Welcomed First Baby In 2025

Sid and Kiara became parents in November 2025 with the birth of their daughter, Saraayah. On November 28, Kiara announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the two of them cradling their baby’s tiny feet, dressed in white knitted booties. She described the little girl as an answer to their prayers and a divine blessing, and introduced her as Saraayah Malhotra.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara has since opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her. On Raj Shamani’s podcast, she said she feels like a different person from the one she was before. In a separate interview about returning to work, she said motherhood has made her fiercer and more protective, comparing herself to a tigress.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News Saraayah Malhotra Kirara Advani
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Apoorva Mukhija Recalls Crying At Heathrow After Parents Saw Her Viral Kiss Video With Boyfriend Amin Jaz: 'Bas Neeche Baithke...'
Apoorva Mukhija Recalls Crying At Heathrow After Parents Saw Her Viral Kiss Video With Boyfriend Amin Jaz: 'Bas Neeche Baithke...'
Celebrities
Archana Gautam’s Mumbai Cafe Burglarised, CCTV Footage Shows Thief Fleeing With Cash Counter | WATCH
Archana Gautam’s Mumbai Cafe Burglarised, CCTV Footage Shows Thief Fleeing With Cash Counter | WATCH
Celebrities
Oscar Winner And 'North By Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102
Oscar Winner And 'North By Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102
Celebrities
‘My Choli Became Prime-Time News’: Kriti Sanon Recalls Facing Criticism Over Raksha Bandhan Ad
‘My Choli Became Prime-Time News’: Kriti Sanon Recalls Facing Criticism Over Raksha Bandhan Ad
Advertisement

Videos

India Economy: RBI Raises Repo Rate to 5.50% After 3.5 Years, Loans and EMIs May Get Costlier
Breaking: Rahul-Priyanka Face FIR; Kharge Calls Opposition Lunch to Plan Next EC Protest
FIR Storm: Rahul-Priyanka Booked Over Alleged Unauthorised Entry Into Akashvani
Yogi’s Modi Tribute: From Gujarat CM To PM, A 25-Year Journey Of Leadership
25 Years Of Service: PM Modi Seeks Blessings At Shri Vinayak Mandir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget