Kiara Advani’s First Birthday As A Mother Was All About Family, Love And Gratitude

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani’s First Birthday As A Mother Was All About Family, Love And Gratitude

Kiara Advani marked her 34th birthday with a heartwarming celebration alongside her newborn, husband Sidharth Malhotra, and parents. She called it her “most special” birthday yet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)

Kiara Advani turned 34 this July 31, marking her first birthday as a new mother. Just two weeks after welcoming her baby girl with husband Sidharth Malhotra, the actress chose to spend her special day in the comfort of her inner circle, her newborn, husband, and parents, embracing the quiet joys of family and motherhood.

Kiara Advani shares pic from her birthday celebration

On Friday, Kiara took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers for their outpouring of birthday wishes. Along with the message, she shared a heartfelt image of her birthday cake, a charming design that depicted a woman lovingly holding a baby, perfectly symbolising her new role as a mother. The cake bore the message: “Happy bday Ki. Wonderful mama.”

Sharing her emotions, Kiara wrote, “My most special Birthday ❤️... Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents — with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead.”

She continued, “Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes 🙏💛.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Adding to the celebrations, Kiara treated her fans with a special surprise — the launch of Aavan Jaavan, the first track from her upcoming film 'War 2'. The peppy number features her alongside Hrithik Roshan and has already begun gaining attention online. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Jr NTR and is slated for release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Kiara, Sidharth and their baby girl

The birthday festivities come just weeks after Kiara and Sidharth announced the arrival of their baby girl on July 15. In a joint post, the couple had shared, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.”

The couple also made a special appeal to the media and fans to respect their privacy during this new chapter. “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” they wrote on Instagram.

The duo, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Jaisalmer in 2023, first appeared together in the acclaimed 2021 film Shershaah. Now, they’ve stepped into a new role — as parents — and it looks like Kiara’s birthday this year was not just a celebration of life, but of love, growth, and new beginnings.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
