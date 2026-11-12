Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sidharth and Kiara's relationship faced uncertainty during 'Shershaah' filming.

Kiara expressed confusion over Sidharth's inconsistent commitment early on.

Sidharth prioritized work; daily calls soon led to their reunion.

Couple overcame differences, marrying in February 2023 after their reconciliation.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among Bollywood's most talked-about couples, but their relationship did not always move smoothly. They grew close while working together on Shershaah and eventually married in February 2023. However, before moving forward with their relationship, they reportedly went through a brief separation during the film's making. Kiara later spoke about this phase during an appearance with Sidharth on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. The actress recalled how differences in their expectations and Sidharth's approach towards the relationship created uncertainty, eventually leading them to take a step back.

Why Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Broke Up

During their appearance on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara opened up about the early days of her relationship with Sidharth. She explained that his behaviour sometimes left her confused, as he could be affectionate one moment and distant the next.

The actress recalled having a conversation with him before he left for Kargil to shoot Shershaah. She told him, "Sometimes you get very close to me, and sometimes you move away completely. Whereas for me, you're either completely there, or not at all. This in-betweenness is beyond my understanding. I can't do that."

Kiara's concern was that she wanted clarity about where their relationship stood, rather than dealing with uncertainty.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: MCOCA Court Allows Further Interrogation Of Five Accused; Police Custody Extended Till Nov 16

Sidharth Malhotra's Response And Their Reunion

Sidharth also explained his position during that conversation. He told Kiara, "I know you're the kind of person who, if I make a promise to you, it will be a solid one. Right now, I'm at a point in my life where I need to focus on my work. I don't want anything else to get in the way of my work."

Following this discussion, the two decided to take some distance from each other. However, their separation did not last long. Despite Sidharth being in Kargil for the film's shoot, he reportedly called Kiara every day. The two continued speaking for 30 consecutive days, even when connectivity was difficult.

Their regular conversations helped bring them closer again, and they eventually decided to give their relationship another chance.

ALSO READ | Amjad Khan's Son Reveals How Underworld Offered To Recover His Father's Rs 1.27 Crore Debt

From Shershaah Co-Stars To Married Couple

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sarayah, in July 2025. From meeting on the sets of Shershaah to building a family together, their relationship has had its share of difficult moments before reaching this stage.