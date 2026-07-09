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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani Bags Rs 15 Cr Paycheck For Yash's Toxic; Becomes One Of Bollywood's Highest-Paid Actresses

Kiara Advani Bags Rs 15 Cr Paycheck For Yash's Toxic; Becomes One Of Bollywood's Highest-Paid Actresses

Kiara Advani reportedly bagged Rs 15 crore fee for 'Toxic', joining Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. She will play Nadia opposite Yash in the much-awaited period gangster drama.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Kiara Advani is making headlines ahead of her upcoming film Toxic, with reports claiming that the actress has received a record-breaking fee for the project. The period gangster drama stars Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role and has already created significant buzz among audiences.

Kiara’s Biggest Paycheque Yet

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Kiara has been paid a whopping Rs 15 crore for Toxic, making it the highest remuneration of her career so far. With this, the actress has reportedly joined the list of Bollywood’s highest-paid female stars.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

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In the film, Kiara will be seen playing the character of Nadia. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her pairing with Yash, especially after the release of the film’s first song, Tabahi, which showcased their striking chemistry.

Tabaahi Trends On YouTube

The song Tabaahi has been receiving attention for Kiara’s glamorous look and her on-screen equation with Yash. The actress is expected to bring a stylish and intense performance to the film, adding another exciting element to the much-awaited project.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. The story has been jointly written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, while Yash is also producing the film. Toxic is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

When it comes to the highest-paid actresses in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly tops the list, with fees estimated between Rs 18-30 crore per film, according to IMDb.

Deepika Padukone is also said to charge around Rs 15-30 crore, while Kangana Ranaut reportedly commands Rs 15-27 crore. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the other leading actresses in this category, with reported fees ranging between Rs 10-20 crore and Rs 8-18 crore respectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the other notable cast members and writers of Toxic?

Besides Kiara Advani and Yash, the film features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The story was jointly written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Bollywood Kiara Advani Highest-paid Actresses
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