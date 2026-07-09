Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First song

Kiara Advani is making headlines ahead of her upcoming film Toxic, with reports claiming that the actress has received a record-breaking fee for the project. The period gangster drama stars Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role and has already created significant buzz among audiences.

Kiara’s Biggest Paycheque Yet

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Kiara has been paid a whopping Rs 15 crore for Toxic, making it the highest remuneration of her career so far. With this, the actress has reportedly joined the list of Bollywood’s highest-paid female stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

ALSO READ | 'If She Says This, She'll Never Win': Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Criticise Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case

In the film, Kiara will be seen playing the character of Nadia. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her pairing with Yash, especially after the release of the film’s first song, Tabahi, which showcased their striking chemistry.

Tabaahi Trends On YouTube

The song Tabaahi has been receiving attention for Kiara’s glamorous look and her on-screen equation with Yash. The actress is expected to bring a stylish and intense performance to the film, adding another exciting element to the much-awaited project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

ALSO READ | ‘He’d Have Gotten Bail In India’: Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts After Telangana Engineer Kills Wife In US, Sends Pic To Lover

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. The story has been jointly written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, while Yash is also producing the film. Toxic is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

When it comes to the highest-paid actresses in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly tops the list, with fees estimated between Rs 18-30 crore per film, according to IMDb.

Deepika Padukone is also said to charge around Rs 15-30 crore, while Kangana Ranaut reportedly commands Rs 15-27 crore. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the other leading actresses in this category, with reported fees ranging between Rs 10-20 crore and Rs 8-18 crore respectively.