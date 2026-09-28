Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khushboo Patani urged women to prioritize personal safety.

She demonstrated a CO2 air pistol for self-defence.

Patani advised responsible handling, training at local shooting ranges.

Khushboo Patani who is a former Indian Army officer and actor Disha Patani's sister has urged women to take greater responsibility for their personal safety. She shared a video in which she demonstrates a .177 CO2 air pistol modelled on the Glock 17 Gen 4.

In the video, Khushboo speaks about learning shooting skills and becoming familiar with the equipment through proper practice. Her post comes amid renewed discussions around women’s safety following recent cases reported in Bihar's Jamui and Delhi.

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Khushboo Patani Demonstrates CO2 Air Pistol

Khushboo shared the video on Instagram, where she is seen demonstrating the air pistol outdoors at night. She explains that the equipment uses CO2 and pellets rather than conventional ammunition, while repeatedly stressing the importance of learning how to handle it properly.

Addressing women directly, she says, "Girls, this is a copy of a Glock. It is CO2, and according to what I am saying here, it does not require a licence."

She also encourages women interested in learning to use such equipment to undergo shooting practice at a suitable local range. During the demonstration, she shows the magazine and BB pellets and explains aspects of handling the air pistol.

She further said, "You can buy this, keep this with yourself and protect yourself; don't depend on anyone. Otherwise, what's happening in India will not end. It costs ₹60,000-70,000 and it's good. You can train to use it in your nearby shooting range."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

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Khushboo Patani Shares Self-Defence Disclaimer

Alongside the video, Khushboo posted a disclaimer stressing that the equipment should be handled responsibly. She wrote, "Disclaimer: Only for self-defence. This is not a toy, no matter it is real or not, real u must use it wisely and responsibly.177 Air Pistol Glock 17 Gen 4 For educational purposes only."

She also wrote, "Never buy online. Always go to a local district dealer; connect with them. They have every type of CO2 air pistol; buy only that u can actually handle in speed, so weight is important. Real or not real, only a responsible person should buy and only for self-defence. Learn to shoot a pistol at a local shooting range; learn to remove it from purse /pocket directly in speed without seeing the air pistol."

Khushboo further discusses factors such as budget, range and impact while stressing that the equipment should only be considered for self-defence. She refers to Article 21 of the Constitution in the context of the right to protect one's life and defend oneself.