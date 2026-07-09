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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKhesari Lal Yadav And Anjana Singh's Public Fallout: Here's Everything That Happened In Two Days

Khesari Lal Yadav And Anjana Singh's Public Fallout: Here's Everything That Happened In Two Days

Anjana Singh accused Khesari Lal Yadav’s fans of trolling her and her daughter during an Instagram Live, while also making claims about their early days in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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  • The dispute arose from her podcast comments about him.

Khesari Lal Yadav has once again found himself at the centre of controversy. This time, however, the dispute is not with fellow actor Pawan Singh or his former co-star Kajal Raghwani, but with actress Anjana Singh.

Anjana Singh Hits Back At Trolls

The row escalated after Anjana Singh went live on Instagram, where she openly criticised Khesari Lal and some of his fans. She claimed that she had already established herself in the Bhojpuri film industry and was working with leading actors before Khesari made his debut.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANJANA SINGH (@anjana_singh_)

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Recalling their early days in the industry, Anjana alleged that Khesari would often travel with her, sometimes accepting lifts in her car and even borrowing it. She also claimed that she had dropped him off at home on several occasions while they were working together.

The actress further alleged that she had been subjected to online abuse by individuals she believes are linked to Khesari's fan base. According to Anjana, the trolling extended to her daughter, prompting her to respond publicly during the live session. She also criticised writer Akhilesh Kashyap, who is associated with Khesari, accusing him of encouraging the online attacks.

How The Dispute Began And Why It Escalated

The controversy appears to have started after Anjana Singh appeared on a podcast, where she was asked about Khesari Lal Yadav and the Bhojpuri film industry. During the conversation, she remarked that Khesari "often says anything" and, when asked to name her favourite Bhojpuri stars and co-actors, mentioned Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Pawan Singh instead of Khesari.

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Following the podcast, Anjana claimed she faced intense trolling on social media, including abusive comments directed at both her and her daughter. She said this prompted her to address the issue publicly through Instagram Live.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Kumarr (@yashkumarr12)

The controversy deepened after Anjana posted additional videos and social media updates, in which she made further allegations against Khesari and described him as a "controversy star". Her former husband, actor Yash Kumar Mishra, also addressed the issue during a live session, condemning those targeting their daughter online and warning that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

While Akhilesh Kashyap has responded to some of the allegations, Khesari Lal Yadav has not yet publicly commented on the controversy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the dispute between Anjana Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav originate?

No, Khesari Lal Yadav has not yet publicly commented on the controversy. However, writer Akhilesh Kashyap, associated with Khesari, has responded to some allegations.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khesari Lal Yadav Instagram Live Bhojpuri Film Industry Anjana Singh
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