Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away, Malayalam industry mourns.

His distinctive visual style shaped many impactful Malayalam blockbusters.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Chief Minister Satheesan paid heartfelt tributes.

Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar has passed away, leaving the Malayalam film industry mourning his loss. Actor Mohanlal, who shared a close professional and personal bond with the cinematographer, remembered their years of collaboration, while Prithviraj Sukumaran and Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan also paid tribute to the late filmmaker.

Shaji Kumar was known for his distinctive visual style, particularly in action-driven films. He worked on several popular Malayalam titles, including Pulimurugan, Narasimham, Naran and Thudarum. He had also been part of Mohanlal's upcoming film, Athimanoharam.

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CM V D Satheesan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Pay Tribute

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed his condolences in a post on X, remembering Shaji Kumar's contribution to Malayalam cinema.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues."

Shaji Kumar was particularly recognised for his visual treatment of action sequences in films such as Pulimurugan, Narasimham and Thudarum. Further details about his demise are awaited.

Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. #VDSatheesan — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 10, 2026

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also remembered the cinematographer through an Instagram post. Sharing his grief, he wrote, "Rest in peace Shaji cheta!"

The actor thanked Shaji Kumar for the guidance and memories they shared during his journey in cinema.

"You will always be a big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories, and the lessons," Prithviraj's post read.

(Image Source: Instagram/@therealprithvi)

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Mohanlal Remembers Shaji Kumar, Recalls Their Films Together

Mohanlal expressed his grief over Shaji Kumar's demise in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Remembering their association, the actor said the cinematographer's artistic vision and contribution to cinema would continue to be remembered.

"Dear Shaji Kumar, you have left us, and your demise is deeply saddening. Shaji, who left an indelible mark in the world of cinematography with his distinctive artistic vision, will always be remembered for his exceptional talent. He stood by me right up until our last film together, Athimanoharam. Our journey together also included memorable films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum," Mohanlal wrote in Malayalam.

He also spoke about the friendship they shared beyond their professional association.

"Shaji was a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens. Beyond our professional association, we shared a special bond of love and friendship that I will always cherish."

(With inputs from ANI)