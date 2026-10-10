'Pretty Little Liars' Star Keegan Allen Robbed At Gunpoint, Knifepoint; Actor Shares Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Keegan Allen robbed at gunpoint, knifepoint in West Hollywood.

He sustained a head injury, losing his watch and bracelet.

Allen shared incident videos, voicing safety concerns for the area.

Police confirmed robbery; Allen received onsite medical evaluation.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ actor Keegan Allen has revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in West Hollywood, with the attack leaving him bleeding from a head injury. The actor shared videos of the incident on social media, appearing shaken and out of breath as he described the frightening encounter.

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Keegan Allen Shares Video After Being Attacked

In a video posted online, Allen said two men had assaulted him and stolen his watch after threatening him with a gun and a knife.

“I was just robbed of my watch. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” the actor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keegan Allen (@keeoone)

Another clip appeared to show two masked individuals confronting Allen. He seemed to hand over an item from his wrist before one of the men struck him in the head. The suspects then fled into the night.

Keegan Allen Calls West Hollywood Unsafe After Robbery

In the caption accompanying his post, Allen expressed concern about safety in the area and described the threats he allegedly faced during the robbery.

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch. Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless.”

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Police Confirm Watch And Bracelet Were Stolen

According to a statement from local law enforcement quoted by E! News, one suspect allegedly pointed a silver handgun at Allen while the other brandished a knife and demanded his watch and bracelet. The statement said the actor was subsequently struck in the face with the handgun before the suspects escaped in an unknown vehicle.

Allen sustained a laceration to his forehead, according to the authorities.

“Los Angeles County Fire responded to the location and medically evaluated the victim; however, he was not transported to hospital,” the statement added.

Where Did The Incident Take Place?

The robbery reportedly occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Page Six reported.

Following Allen’s social media post, fans quickly filled the comments with messages expressing concern for the actor’s well-being. Others called for the suspects to be identified and brought to justice.

(With inputs from ANI)