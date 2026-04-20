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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmid Ruby Rose Allegations, Katy Perry Tosses Credit Card Into Rome’s Trevi Fountain For 'Good Luck'

Amid Ruby Rose Allegations, Katy Perry Tosses Credit Card Into Rome’s Trevi Fountain For 'Good Luck'

Katy Perry went viral after tossing her credit card into Rome’s Trevi Fountain for good luck during her Italy trip amid ongoing Ruby Rose allegations.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katy Perry placed credit card in Trevi Fountain for luck.
  • Singer playfully referenced her song lyrics during the act.
  • This occurred amid singer's denial of Ruby Rose's allegations.

Katy Perry has shared an unusual moment from her recent trip to Rome, Italy. The global pop star posted a video of herself placing a credit card into the iconic Trevi Fountain for what she called “good luck".

The singer’s latest viral post comes at a time when she has remained in headlines following allegations made by Australian actress Ruby Rose, which Perry has strongly denied.

ALSO READ: 'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

Katy Perry’s Trevi Fountain Video Grabs Attention

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Taking to Instagram, Katy Perry uploaded a carousel of photos and videos from her Roman getaway, captioning it, “Just Rome’ing around.”

In one standout clip, the singer is seen standing near the famous Trevi Fountain in a grey hoodie and glasses, blending into the crowd before making her move.

“Y’all, I told you in ‘Save as Draft’ that I don’t f**k with change,” Perry joked, referencing lyrics from her 2017 track.

She then added: “But I feel like I need to put something in the Trevi fountain for good luck.”

Instead of tossing a coin like thousands of visitors traditionally do each day, Perry briefly placed her credit card into the water before quickly pulling it back as it started drifting away.

The Belief Behind Rome’s Trevi Fountain Tradition

Rome’s Trevi Fountain remains one of the world’s most visited landmarks. Tourists from across the globe famously throw coins into the fountain, believing it may bring luck, grant wishes, or ensure a future return to the Italian capital.

Katy Perry’s decision to use a credit card instead of loose change instantly gave the tradition a humorous modern twist.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Is Back! Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' Release Date

Katy Perry Denies Ruby Rose Allegations

The controversy surfaced after Ruby Rose posted a series of claims on Threads, alleging an incident took place at a Melbourne nightclub nearly two decades ago. In follow-up posts, Rose shared further details and suggested other people may have witnessed the moment. She also said she had previously minimised the experience but now views it far more seriously.

Katy Perry has not commented personally, but her representatives issued a statement firmly denying the allegations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Katy Perry do at the Trevi Fountain?

Katy Perry placed her credit card into the Trevi Fountain for what she called

Why do people throw coins into the Trevi Fountain?

The tradition of throwing coins into the Trevi Fountain is believed to bring luck, grant wishes, or ensure a future return to Rome.

What allegations has Katy Perry denied?

Katy Perry has strongly denied allegations made by Australian actress Ruby Rose regarding an incident at a Melbourne nightclub nearly two decades ago.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Katy Perry Hollywood News Katy Perry Rome Trip Ruby Rose Allegations
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