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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaty Perry, Justin Trudeau’s Intimate Moment Caught On Camera, Video Goes Viral

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s Intimate Moment Caught On Camera, Video Goes Viral

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau displayed affection after FIFA ceremony.
  • They relaxed with Perry's daughter, friends at park.
  • Prior public appearances, social media fueled relationship rumors.
  • Separately, Perry teased upcoming new single

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled afternoon at a park in Santa Barbara, and the Internet is losing it. The outing came just hours after the couple were spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

The timing also coincided with Perry teasing her new single, Watch It Burn, which drops on June 26. Opening up about the track, she said she has spent much of her life suppressing anger she should have allowed herself to feel, and that last year was especially hard. 

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s PDA-Filled Outing

In the now-viral video, Katy is seen resting herself on Justin before gazing at him lovingly and going in for a kiss. The two spent the afternoon relaxing on a park mat, later strolling through the grounds together.

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Katy kept it casual in a white T-shirt and cotton pants, while Justin wore a green T-shirt and shorts.

In one of the photos, he was seen carrying the mat and her bags - ever the gentleman.

They were joined by Katy and her ex Orlando Bloom’s five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, another young child, and a woman. The group shared a meal together before heading off in a Jeep-style vehicle, with Perry in the driver’s seat.

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Katy And Justin’s Previous Outings

This is far from their first public outing. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, and were previously photographed together on a yacht off the California coast. Rumours about their relationship first started when they were seen dining in Montreal ahead of Perry’s Lifetimes tour. They later went Instagram official, around the same time Perry confirmed her engagement to Orlando Bloom - after ten years together - had ended.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently spotted together?

They were recently seen enjoying a PDA-filled afternoon at a park in Santa Barbara. This outing followed their appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

Who joined Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau during their park outing?

They were accompanied by Katy Perry's five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, another young child, and a woman. The group shared a meal together.

What is the name of Katy Perry's new single, and when is it set to be released?

Katy Perry's new single is titled 'Watch It Burn.' It is scheduled to be released on June 26.

What did Katy Perry reveal about her new song, 'Watch It Burn'?

Perry stated that she has spent much of her life suppressing anger she should have allowed herself to feel. She also mentioned that the last year was particularly difficult for her.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Katy Perry Justin Trudeau ENtertainment News
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