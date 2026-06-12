Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before

FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before

Katy Perry revealed that she will perform a song that has never been performed live before at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles, adding excitement for football fans.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katy Perry teased performing an unperformed song at World Cup.
  • She performs June 12 with Anitta, Future, LISA and others.
  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 started June 11 in North America.

Singer Katy Perry has teased a special surprise for football fans ahead of her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles, revealing that she plans to sing a song she has never performed live before.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Perry, who is among the headline performers for the United States opening ceremony on June 12, shared the update while attending the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour,' 'Live from Paris' earlier this week.

 Without revealing the title of the track, the pop star hinted that the song holds a special connection to the occasion. Teasing the mystery performance, Perry said the track is "very fitting" for the ceremony and noted that it comes from one of her earlier records.

 "It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing," the star told PEOPLE of the specific tune as she attended the Tribeca Festival premiere of her latest concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour -- Live from Paris, on Monday, June 8.

 "And it's not new," she further teased. "It's off of one of my records, and I'm very excited to perform it."

 Perry is set to perform during the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. She will share the stage with a star-studded lineup that includes Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

The performance comes as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

 The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Other artists who took the stage included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana.

 A second opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

 The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What special surprise has Katy Perry teased for her World Cup performance?

Katy Perry has hinted she will sing a song she has never performed live before. She described it as

When and where will Katy Perry perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Katy Perry is scheduled to perform at the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12.

Who are the other performers at the Los Angeles opening ceremony?

Katy Perry will share the stage with a star-studded lineup that includes Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema, and Tyla at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Losangeles KatyPerry Fifaworldcup2026 FIFAOpeningCeremony LivePerformance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before
Celebrities
Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19
Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19
Celebrities
Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'
Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'
Celebrities
‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels
‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget