Katrina & Vicky’s Baby Sparks Internet Frenzy As Fake AI Family Photos Flood Social Media

The arrival of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy on November 7 has sent fans into celebration mode—so much so that the internet is now buzzing with AI-generated images imagining the new parents with their child. Even though the Bollywood couple has maintained complete privacy around their newborn, several digitally-created photos are being widely circulated as “first family pictures.”

Viral Images Fuel Curiosity as Couple Maintains Privacy

Among the most widely shared AI-generated images is one showing Vicky Kaushal cradling a baby while Katrina sits beside him in a bright yellow strappy dress. Another manipulated photo depicts Katrina holding the infant while posing with her mother-in-law. A third viral creation shows Vicky’s mother carrying the baby as the couple stands next to her.

None of these images are real, yet they continue to mislead many fans online.

The couple has not shared any photograph of their son. Their only public communication remains the official announcement released shortly after the birth: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

Hospital Confirms Mother and Baby Are Doing Well

A source from HN Reliance Foundation Hospital previously confirmed that Katrina delivered a healthy baby boy. “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine. A male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned,” the source said.

Following the announcement, wishes poured in from fans, industry friends, and family members. Vicky’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, expressed heartfelt gratitude on social media:“Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai.”

He added that his “children and the junior Kaushal” are blessed, concluding with, “So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha.”

Family Celebrations Continue as Fans Await First Official Picture

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also celebrated becoming an uncle as the couple prepared to return home and embrace parenthood in full privacy. While fans eagerly await the first real glimpse of the baby boy, the AI-generated images continue to dominate social media timelines—highlighting the massive excitement surrounding one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.