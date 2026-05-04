Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Make First Public Appearance After Vihaan's Birth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a public appearance.

The couple stepped out together in Mumbai Sunday.

This is their first outing post-son's birth.

They welcomed baby boy Vihaan in November 2025.

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen stepping out together in Mumbai on Sunday evening, in what is being seen as one of their first proper public appearances together after the birth of their son.

The couple, who were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, kept their look simple and stylish. The actress chose an oversized black coat with black pants and chunky sneakers. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. Vicky went for a relaxed style in a black T-shirt and trousers, layered with a brown suede jacket and a cap, along with beige sneakers.

Videos of their outing quickly spread on social media, with fans reacting warmly. Katrina has mostly stayed away from public events after becoming a mother, which made this appearance special for many.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They had shared the news earlier with a heartfelt message announcing the arrival of their "bundle of joy."

In January, the two also revealed their son's name through a joint post. The picture showed Katrina and Vicky holding their baby's tiny hand, giving fans a small glimpse into their new life as parents.

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)