Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal To Host Private Baby Shower Ahead Of October Due Date

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal To Host Private Baby Shower Ahead Of October Due Date

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently announced they’re expecting their first child, are reportedly hosting a private baby shower.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Bollywood’s beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to welcome their first child soon, and preparations for the special occasion are already underway. The duo, who recently confirmed their pregnancy through an adorable social media post, is now reportedly hosting an intimate baby shower for close friends and family.

An Intimate Celebration for the Parents-to-Be

As per a Pinkvilla report, the baby shower was scheduled to take place on October 6, 2025, marking one of the most special moments for the couple before they embrace parenthood. Sources reveal that the gathering will be a private affair, attended only by family members and a few of the couple’s closest friends.

Adding to the excitement, celebrity chef Shilarna Vaze hinted at her involvement in the event through an Instagram story that read, “Guess whose baby shower @gaiagourmet.in is catering today.” While she didn’t mention names, fans were quick to connect the dots.

Sunny Kaushal Shares Family’s Reaction

Speaking about the happy news, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal opened up about the atmosphere at home. “Sabhi ko badi khushi hai aur nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous also. We do not know what will happen ahead.) Waiting for that day to come,” Sunny shared, expressing the family’s mix of joy and anticipation as they prepare to welcome the new member.

Last month, Katrina and Vicky took to social media to share the news with fans, posting a sweet polaroid photo that showed Vicky lovingly touching Katrina’s baby bump. The caption read: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

According to reports, Katrina is in her third trimester, with her due date expected between October 15 and October 30. While the couple has maintained a low profile about the pregnancy, insiders suggest that they prefer to keep the journey private and may share more updates after the baby’s arrival.

With the baby shower reportedly taking place today, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the celebration — even though, knowing the couple’s private nature, it might remain a family-only affair.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal Katrina Kaif Instagram Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Vicky Kaushal Family
