Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katrina Kaif appeared publicly post-pregnancy, facing weight gain trolling.

Somy Ali defended Kaif, condemning body shaming after childbirth.

Ali urged respect for postpartum bodies, criticizing public commentary.

Kaif's team has not yet responded to the criticism.

Katrina Kaif recently made a rare public appearance with husband Vicky Kaushal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, months after giving birth. However, her appearance quickly became a talking point on social media, with some users targeting the actress over her post-pregnancy weight gain and comparing her current appearance with her earlier body type. Amid the criticism, Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali came out in support of Katrina and strongly criticised the practice of commenting on a woman’s body after childbirth.

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Somy Ali Defends Katrina Kaif

Somy Ali shared a picture of Katrina and Vicky from the celebration on social media, where the actress had been photographed and filmed. Speaking about the trolling, Somy wrote, "A woman’s body is not public property—and motherhood certainly doesn’t make it a target for public commentary. She brought a life into this world, and that deserves respect, not ridicule. To those hiding behind screens to body-shame a woman: her body is none of your business. Her talent, her work, and her humanity are what deserve attention. Let women exist without constantly demanding that they look a certain way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Somy also addressed the physical changes women can experience after childbirth and urged people to be more considerate when discussing motherhood. She said, "There is something deeply beautiful about a woman whose body has carried, nourished, and brought a life into this world. A postpartum body is not something to apologize for—it is a testament to strength, transformation, and motherhood. Perhaps we should be more mindful of the words we choose, especially when speaking about women. Beauty does not have one shape, one size, or one timeline. And a woman’s worth has never been measured by how closely her body conforms to someone else’s expectations."

She further called for women to be recognised for more than their appearance, adding, "Let’s celebrate women for the lives they live, the work they create, and the love they give—not reduce them to the shape of their bodies."

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Katrina Kaif Faces Social Media Trolling

Katrina’s Ganesh Chaturthi appearance was one of the few times fans had seen the actress in public following her pregnancy. Dressed for the festive occasion, she was seen posing alongside Vicky Kaushal. But after pictures and videos from the event spread online, some social media users began commenting on her changed appearance and weight.

At the same time, several users defended Katrina, pointing out that changes in weight can occur during the postpartum period. Katrina Kaif and her team have not responded to the trolling so far.