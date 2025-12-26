Katrina Kaif Shares First Post After Becoming A Mother, Celebrates Christmas With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has returned to Instagram with a heartwarming post, marking her first social media appearance since becoming a mother. Staying true to tradition, the actor chose Christmas to share the special update, posting a cheerful family selfie that captured the festive spirit and her joy-filled new phase of life.

The photo, which quickly caught fans’ attention, offered a glimpse into Katrina’s intimate Christmas celebration alongside husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her brother Sebastian. The post holds added significance as it is Katrina’s first since she welcomed her baby boy earlier this year.

A Festive Family Moment

The selfie was taken by Vicky Kaushal, who added a playful touch with a goofy expression. Sunny Kaushal also struck a funny pose, while Katrina and Sebastian smiled brightly for the camera. Captioning the photo, Katrina wrote, “Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️."

The warm family picture reflects the actor’s preference for celebrating milestones privately, surrounded by loved ones. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and festive wishes, welcoming Katrina back to social media.

First Post Since Motherhood

The Christmas selfie marks Katrina’s first Instagram post since she became a mother on November 7. Since welcoming their baby boy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly stepped away from the spotlight, choosing to spend quality time together as a family. The couple has been keeping their personal life low-key, focusing on their newborn rather than public appearances.

A Quiet Wedding Anniversary

Earlier this month, Katrina and Vicky also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Unlike previous years, the couple skipped grand celebrations. As new parents adjusting to sleepless nights, they chose to spend the day quietly at home with their baby. Vicky marked the occasion by sharing a romantic selfie with Katrina and penned a heartfelt note wishing her on their anniversary.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Journey

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close family and friends and quickly became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrations.

In November, the couple announced the birth of their son with a joint Instagram post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025." The announcement received massive love online, garnering over four million likes. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also shared his excitement, writing, “Main chacha ban gaya."