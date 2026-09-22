Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suzanne Turquotte moved to Tamil Nadu in 2008.

She established an NGO, school, dedicated to social work.

She lives humbly, facing difficult village conditions daily.

Daughter Katrina supports her mother's challenging mission discreetly.

While Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most recognised stars, her mother Suzanne Turquotte has chosen a very different way of life. Away from Mumbai’s crowded streets, celebrity attention and modern comforts, Suzanne has spent years living in a small village in Tamil Nadu, where even basic facilities such as regular electricity and network connectivity can be difficult to access. Her decision is closely linked to the social work she has dedicated herself to over the years.

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Katrina Kaif’s Mother Lives In A Village Near Madurai

According to a Times of India report, Suzanne has been living in a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai for several years. Her surroundings are far removed from the conveniences associated with city life. Air conditioning and stable network connectivity are not readily available, while power cuts can sometimes continue for hours.

Despite those difficulties, Suzanne has chosen to remain there and continue the work that she cares deeply about. Her simple lifestyle stands in sharp contrast to the world of glamour that surrounds her daughter.

Suzanne Moved To Tamil Nadu In 2008

Suzanne, who is originally from London, moved to Tamil Nadu in 2008 and started an NGO called ‘Relief Projects India’. The initiative began on a modest scale, with free evening tuition centres for children studying in government schools.

Over time, her work expanded into areas including education, healthcare and child protection. Suzanne also founded ‘Mountain View School’ in 2015. The school initially had fewer than 30 students, but its strength has since grown to more than 300 children.

Katrina Has Spoken About Her Mother’s Difficult Living Conditions

Katrina Kaif has spoken publicly about her mother’s commitment to social work and the challenges of living in the village. In an interview, she said:

“My mother lives in Madurai, where she has started a school for children. She teaches the children there and is happy doing this work. Living there is not easy. There are electricity problems and sometimes there is no electricity for many hours. Many times, when I want to talk to my mother on FaceTime, we cannot speak because there is no electricity or internet. So we talk on a normal call.”

The actor has also discussed how her mother manages during the intense summer heat without relying on air conditioning. Katrina said:

“Living there is not easy. Despite the extreme heat, she cannot use AC because there is no electricity. My mother stays there only because she likes helping people. It is a very difficult life and I don't know whether I could do it. My mother has been living there for more than 15 years.”

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Katrina Says Helping Others Was Part Of Her Upbringing

For Katrina, helping people in need has been part of her life since childhood. Her mother’s work had a strong influence on the way she was raised, and she spent time growing up in countries where many people struggled to access even basic necessities.

Katrina has also spoken about how her childhood was not entirely centred around luxury and comfort. Those experiences, along with her mother’s dedication to helping others, made social service an important part of her outlook.

Katrina Supports Her Mother’s Social Work

Despite her demanding film career, Katrina continues to support her mother’s work. According to reports, the actor contributes a portion of her earnings towards Suzanne’s school and NGO.

However, Katrina has generally kept this support away from the spotlight, choosing not to make her contribution a major public talking point.

Suzanne Turquotte Is A Mother Of Eight

Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer and social worker and is the mother of eight children. Katrina Kaif’s father, Mohammed Kaif, is a businessman of Kashmiri origin.

Katrina was very young when her parents divorced, after which Suzanne brought up all eight children on her own. Katrina has three elder sisters, three younger sisters and an elder brother.