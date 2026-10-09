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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif Steps Out In Oversized Suit After Postpartum Body-Shaming, Says ‘Don’t Let Social Media Affect Your Self-Worth’

Katrina Kaif Steps Out In Oversized Suit After Postpartum Body-Shaming, Says ‘Don’t Let Social Media Affect Your Self-Worth’

Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance after facing postpartum body-shaming in a chic oversized chocolate-brown suit in London.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katrina Kaif debuted an oversized brown pantsuit in London.
  • This public appearance followed online body-shaming comments.
  • The ensemble featured relaxed tailoring with chic draped trousers.
  • Her confident return showcased contemporary power dressing.

Katrina Kaif has stepped out in London for the first time since facing body-shaming comments over her appearance in a green Anarkali suit at the Ambanis’ Ganesh celebration. The actor, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, was spotted on October 8 at an event marking one year of Kay Beauty in the UK. This time, she opted for an oversized chocolate brown pantsuit, trading the traditional silhouette of her previous look for relaxed tailoring and draped trousers. Her latest appearance offers a closer look at how she is embracing contemporary power dressing while returning to the public eye.

Katrina Kaif’s Oversized Brown Suit

Katrina chose a chocolate brown co-ord ensemble for the London event, putting a relaxed spin on conventional power dressing. The outfit featured an oversized jacket with broad lapels, layered over a matching top. Its loose fit and earthy colour palette made it a suitable choice for autumn, while keeping the overall look polished.

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The appearance comes after her green Anarkali look at the Ambanis’ Ganesh celebration drew comments about her postpartum body on social media. Her latest outfit takes a different approach, using relaxed proportions rather than fitted tailoring.

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Draped Trousers And Black Boots

The standout element of Katrina’s ensemble was her pair of dhoti-style trousers. The gathered fabric and voluminous folds added texture and movement, offering an alternative to the straight-leg and wide-leg trousers commonly seen in office wear.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Vithya Visvendra aka Vithya Hair and Makeup (@vithya_visvendra)

She paired them with black, pointed-toe leather boots. The sharp shape of the footwear balanced the volume of the trousers, keeping the outfit structured without taking away from its relaxed silhouette.

Katrina Kaif On Self-Worth And Social Media Criticism

Katrina Kaif said, “I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and inner value because there are so many opinions out there. If you start catering to all of them, it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader.” The Tiger Zinda Hai actor added that self-acceptance is important through different phases of life, as there may be days when people feel their best and others when they struggle with their self-image. She emphasised the need to stay true to oneself, accept life’s ups and downs, and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on oneself while navigating personal growth.

Minimal Makeup Completes The Look

Katrina kept her beauty choices understated, wearing her hair in loose waves swept over one shoulder. Her makeup featured radiant skin, nude lips, and softly defined eyes, allowing the brown outfit to remain the focus.

Her look offers a few practical ideas for updating a workwear wardrobe: an oversized blazer can add structure to relaxed separates, draped trousers can bring a fresh shape to everyday dressing, and wearing similar shades from head to toe can make an outfit look coordinated without relying on bold prints or heavy accessories.

Ending: With her oversized brown suit and draped trousers, Katrina has offered a fresh take on autumn dressing. Her London appearance also marks her return to public view after the online scrutiny surrounding her previous festive look.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Katrina Kaif make her recent public appearance?

Katrina Kaif was spotted in London on October 8 at an event celebrating one year of Kay Beauty in the UK. This marked her first public outing since facing body-shaming comments.

What did Katrina Kaif wear for her London event?

She opted for an oversized chocolate brown pantsuit. The ensemble featured an oversized jacket, a matching top, and dhoti-style draped trousers, paired with black leather boots.

Why was Katrina Kaif's latest appearance noteworthy?

Her London appearance marked her return to the public eye after online scrutiny. She embraced contemporary power dressing with relaxed proportions, offering a fresh take on her public image.

What was the context of the body-shaming comments Katrina Kaif received?

The comments arose after her appearance in a green Anarkali suit at the Ambanis’ Ganesh celebration. Critics focused on her postpartum body following the birth of her first child.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif Brown Suit Katrina Kaif Latest Look Katrina Kaif Postpartum Body-shaming Katrina Kaif London Appearance
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