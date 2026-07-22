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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif Faces Backlash Over Silence On CJP Protest; 70,000-Follower Fan Page Shuts Down

Katrina Kaif Faces Backlash Over Silence On CJP Protest; 70,000-Follower Fan Page Shuts Down

Katrina Kaif has been facing backlash over her silence on the CJP protest linked to the NEET paper leak.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katrina Kaif draws fire for silence on NEET protests.
  • CJP protests escalated, demanding Education Minister's resignation.
  • Her silence prompted fan page closure, labelled

Katrina Kaif has come under fire on social media for remaining silent on the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, which has intensified in recent days. Her decision not to comment on the issue has disappointed a section of her fans, with many criticising the actress online. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar towards the end of June, escalated on Monday as protesters marched towards Parliament following the start of the Monsoon Session. During the march, protesters reportedly faced tear gas and baton charges by the Delhi Police - a claim which the police denied. 

Students Demand Education Minister's Resignation

The CJP protest is being held in support of students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak. Large numbers of students have gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.

ALSO READ | Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'

While several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for the protest, many others have remained silent. Katrina Kaif is among those who have not publicly commented on the issue, and that silence has now sparked criticism from a section of her fan base.

Fan Page With 70,000 Followers Shuts Down

The backlash against Katrina Kaif's silence has gone beyond social media criticism. A fan page with around 70,000 followers announced that it was shutting down, citing disappointment over the actress's decision not to speak out.

In its statement, the page wrote that Katrina had not spoken up for students who genuinely admired and supported her. The fan also said they had followed the actress since childhood but believed she lacked the courage to speak against the government. The post concluded by announcing the closure of the fan page.

Actress Labelled 'Spineless' By Some Fans

Several social media users also expressed their anger by calling Katrina Kaif "spineless" and accusing her of betraying her supporters. One post claimed the actress had disappointed fans and announced that it was unfollowing her because she no longer deserved its support.

ALSO READ | ‘Rahul Gandhi Tried To Direct Students Towards PM’s Residence’: Kangana Ranaut On NEET Protest In Delhi

Reactions to the controversy have been sharply divided. While many users criticised Katrina Kaif for not commenting on the protest, others came out in her defence.

Supporters argued that choosing whether to speak on a public issue or remain silent is a personal decision and that celebrities have the right to decide whether or not to express their views.

Celebrities Who Backed The CJP Protest

Several film personalities have publicly supported the CJP protest in solidarity with students. Among those who have extended their support are Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, Armaan Malik, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Katrina Kaif facing criticism on social media?

Katrina Kaif is facing criticism for her silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest regarding the NEET paper leak controversy. A section of her fans is disappointed by her decision not to comment.

What is the CJP protest addressing?

The CJP protest is over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. Students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What has been the impact of Katrina Kaif's silence?

Her silence led to a fan page with 70,000 followers shutting down. Many critics called her 'spineless,' and some fans expressed disappointment, unfollowing her.

Are fans united in their criticism of Katrina Kaif?

No, reactions are sharply divided. While many criticised her silence, others defended her right to decide whether to speak on public issues.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif CJP Protest
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