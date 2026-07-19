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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif Celebrates First Birthday As A Mother, Pens Emotional Note For Baby Vihaan

Katrina Kaif Celebrates First Birthday As A Mother, Pens Emotional Note For Baby Vihaan

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first birthday as a mother with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, sharing intimate family moments on Instagram. The actor penned an emotional note for her son, while Vicky's affectionate birthday post delighted fans across social media.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katrina Kaif celebrated first birthday post-motherhood with family.
  • She shared intimate photos with husband Vicky and son.
  • Vicky Kaushal also posted a picture, expressing affection.
  • Son Vihaan's identity remained private in shared photographs.

Katrina Kaif marked a memorable birthday this year by celebrating it with husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan. It was her first birthday after embracing motherhood, making the occasion even more special. The actor shared a series of intimate photographs from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse into their family moments while continuing to keep their son's identity private. Alongside the pictures, Katrina penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for motherhood and also shared a playful message for Vicky. The warm family celebration quickly caught the attention of fans across social media and won hearts.

Katrina Kaif Birthday Celebration

Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday surrounded by her closest family, with husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan, by her side. Sharing a collection of pictures on Instagram, the actor looked radiant in a soft orange outfit as she enjoyed the intimate celebration. Although the couple chose not to reveal their son's face, the photographs captured touching moments from the day. Accompanying the post, Katrina wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that you are. Best Birthday."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

She also added a light-hearted message for Vicky, writing, "You're not too bad either..."

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish

Vicky Kaushal also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram with a candid picture featuring Katrina. In the photo, he is seen hugging his wife while holding a piece of birthday cake as the couple stands before a simple birthday decoration.

Sharing the picture, Vicky captioned it, "Jaan ka janamdin (My love's birthday)." The understated celebration and affectionate moment between the couple received plenty of love from fans online.

Vihaan And Katrina's Next Film

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, in January this year. While announcing his birth, the couple explained the significance of his name, writing, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

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On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Fans also continue to await Jee Le Zaraa, the Farhan Akhtar directorial starring Katrina, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Although the film has faced repeated delays, its makers have maintained that it remains on hold rather than being shelved.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Urges Fans Not To Troll Sakshi Jha Says 'She Made India's Got Latent Episode Memorable'

Katrina's birthday celebration reflected a quiet family occasion filled with gratitude, while the pictures and heartfelt messages offered fans a rare glimpse into one of Bollywood's most private families.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Katrina Kaif celebrate her birthday with?

Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their son, Vihaan. It was an intimate family occasion.

What made Katrina Kaif's recent birthday special?

This birthday was special as it was her first celebration after embracing motherhood. She marked the occasion with her husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan.

How did Katrina Kaif share her birthday celebration?

She shared intimate photographs from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their family moments. She also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for motherhood.

What are Katrina Kaif's recent and upcoming film projects?

Katrina was last seen in

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Birthday Katrina Kaif Katrina Birthday Celebration Katrina Kaif Son Baby Vihaan Katrina Instagram
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