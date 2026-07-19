Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their son, Vihaan. It was an intimate family occasion.
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Katrina Kaif Celebrates First Birthday As A Mother, Pens Emotional Note For Baby Vihaan
Katrina Kaif celebrated her first birthday as a mother with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, sharing intimate family moments on Instagram. The actor penned an emotional note for her son, while Vicky's affectionate birthday post delighted fans across social media.
- Katrina Kaif celebrated first birthday post-motherhood with family.
- She shared intimate photos with husband Vicky and son.
- Vicky Kaushal also posted a picture, expressing affection.
- Son Vihaan's identity remained private in shared photographs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Katrina Kaif celebrate her birthday with?
What made Katrina Kaif's recent birthday special?
This birthday was special as it was her first celebration after embracing motherhood. She marked the occasion with her husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan.
How did Katrina Kaif share her birthday celebration?
She shared intimate photographs from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their family moments. She also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for motherhood.
What are Katrina Kaif's recent and upcoming film projects?
Katrina was last seen in
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