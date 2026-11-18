Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The royal couple returned to India after almost a decade.

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a stylish appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, turning heads with their traditional Indian outfits. The royal couple attended the prestigious ceremony on November 17, choosing creations by Indian designers for the special occasion.

While the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a striking red Anarkali, Prince William complemented her look in a classic black bandhgala designed by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Kate Middleton Looks Regal In Red Anarkali By Mahima Mahajan

Kate Middleton chose a floor-length red Anarkali designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan for the occasion. The outfit featured delicate golden dotted motifs throughout, along with intricate green and silver embellishments around the neckline, waist and sleeves.

The Anarkali featured a fitted bodice flowing into a voluminous skirt, giving the ensemble a traditional yet elegant appearance. The rich red colour and detailed craftsmanship added to the regal charm of her look.

Kate accessorised the outfit with a diamond and emerald tassel necklace and matching earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. She completed her look with a matching red clutch, softly styled half-up, half-down hair and subtle makeup.

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Prince William Chooses Manish Malhotra's Black Bandhgala

Prince William also embraced Indian fashion for the evening, opting for a custom-made black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra.

The outfit featured a structured silhouette, a high collar and embroidered buttons, giving the Prince of Wales a sophisticated appearance. He paired the bandhgala with black trousers and matching formal shoes.

The couple's coordinated fashion choices brought Indian craftsmanship into the spotlight at the international event.

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Kate Middleton, Prince William Return To India After 10 Years

The Earthshot Prize Awards marked a special occasion for the royal couple, who returned to India together nearly a decade after their previous visit in 2016.

The sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative recognises innovative solutions to environmental challenges across five categories, including climate change, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity.

The ceremony brought together several prominent personalities from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and environmental conservation, making it one of the major events of the royal couple's India visit.