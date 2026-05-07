Kashmiri Teen's Rendition Of Dhurandhar 2 Song Goes Viral, Eyes Indian Idol Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmiri teen's Bollywood song cover goes viral on Instagram.

Smartphone recording garnered over 30 million views unexpectedly.

Singer Jasmin Sandlas acknowledged his popular performance.

Teen dreams of Indian Idol, balancing studies and passion.

Social media is a platform that can level the playing field for everyone; for some, it can turn life into a nightmare, while for others, it can bring a positive transformation. Something similar happened to a teenager from the troubled Rafiabad area of North Kashmir, who created a sensation on social media by singing a famous Bollywood song in his own voice.

Dhurandhar Song Shots Baramulla Teen To Fame

For 15-year-old Rasik Ahmad Mir, a Class 9 student from Hachipora village in the Rafiabad area of North Kashmir, this was neither a studio performance nor a reality show - it was simply a short recording made on a smartphone. And it was his 51st attempt that finally brought his sweet voice and talent before the world.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Aims For Historic Rs 1000 Cr Profit Milestone

Like his previous 50 video clips, Rasik uploaded this song clip too and went to sleep. But when he woke up, he discovered that his song was making waves on Instagram - it had crossed over 30 million views. And this happened with the same song he had casually uploaded after 50 earlier clips that had barely received any attention.

The song that changed his fate was from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Within days, the views climbed into the millions. But the biggest surprise came when Punjabi singer Jasmin Sandlas herself commented on his post.

Teen's 50th Reel Goes Viral

Speaking to ABP News, Rasik said, “I never expected it to get so many views.”

“When I was singing a Kashmiri song to my father, my brother saw me and suggested that I should upload a video (reel) on social media. The first upload hardly got noticed. But I didn’t lose hope and kept posting videos. I uploaded around 50 videos.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Song Rang De Lal Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Tirchi Topiwale; Rajiv Rai Calls Recreation A 'Clear Theft'

It was the 50th, or perhaps the 51st, video that changed everything.

His elder brother, who first recognised his talent, still remains his biggest supporter.

“He told me that I sing very well and that I should continue singing,” Rasik says. He is also grateful to the original artist whose song became the turning point of his life.

“I myself am surprised at how famous I’ve become on social media. Everywhere, people and relatives are calling my family to ask about this viral song.”

“This has increased my passion for singing even more, but for me, studies come first. It is also my dream to get a chance to sing on India’s biggest musical platform - Indian Idol. I hope that one day, with my family’s support, I will definitely reach there and represent Kashmir.”

Rasik’s rise is even more remarkable because he comes from a remote village where there are no formal music institutions, not even easy access to musical instruments. His natural talent, passion, and his brother’s encouragement are what brought him this far.

Last year, the connection between Kashmir and Bollywood music reached a new height, thanks to two emerging Kashmiri musicians - Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. Through their romantic song in Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara, they won hearts across the country. The song became a massive box-office success and earned crores worldwide.

Now, a ninth-grade boy from a village with no music school, whose video has been viewed over 30 million times, is adding a new chapter to that story.