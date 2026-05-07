Rasik Ahmad Mir is a 15-year-old student from North Kashmir who gained fame by singing a Bollywood song on social media. His video went viral, amassing over 30 million views.
Kashmiri Teen's Rendition Of Dhurandhar 2 Song Goes Viral, Eyes Indian Idol Break
The 15-year-old teen's rendition of Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral on social media with over 30 million views.
- Kashmiri teen's Bollywood song cover goes viral on Instagram.
- Smartphone recording garnered over 30 million views unexpectedly.
- Singer Jasmin Sandlas acknowledged his popular performance.
- Teen dreams of Indian Idol, balancing studies and passion.
Social media is a platform that can level the playing field for everyone; for some, it can turn life into a nightmare, while for others, it can bring a positive transformation. Something similar happened to a teenager from the troubled Rafiabad area of North Kashmir, who created a sensation on social media by singing a famous Bollywood song in his own voice.
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For 15-year-old Rasik Ahmad Mir, a Class 9 student from Hachipora village in the Rafiabad area of North Kashmir, this was neither a studio performance nor a reality show - it was simply a short recording made on a smartphone. And it was his 51st attempt that finally brought his sweet voice and talent before the world.
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Like his previous 50 video clips, Rasik uploaded this song clip too and went to sleep. But when he woke up, he discovered that his song was making waves on Instagram - it had crossed over 30 million views. And this happened with the same song he had casually uploaded after 50 earlier clips that had barely received any attention.
The song that changed his fate was from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Within days, the views climbed into the millions. But the biggest surprise came when Punjabi singer Jasmin Sandlas herself commented on his post.
Teen's 50th Reel Goes Viral
Speaking to ABP News, Rasik said, “I never expected it to get so many views.”
“When I was singing a Kashmiri song to my father, my brother saw me and suggested that I should upload a video (reel) on social media. The first upload hardly got noticed. But I didn’t lose hope and kept posting videos. I uploaded around 50 videos.”
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It was the 50th, or perhaps the 51st, video that changed everything.
His elder brother, who first recognised his talent, still remains his biggest supporter.
“He told me that I sing very well and that I should continue singing,” Rasik says. He is also grateful to the original artist whose song became the turning point of his life.
“I myself am surprised at how famous I’ve become on social media. Everywhere, people and relatives are calling my family to ask about this viral song.”
“This has increased my passion for singing even more, but for me, studies come first. It is also my dream to get a chance to sing on India’s biggest musical platform - Indian Idol. I hope that one day, with my family’s support, I will definitely reach there and represent Kashmir.”
Rasik’s rise is even more remarkable because he comes from a remote village where there are no formal music institutions, not even easy access to musical instruments. His natural talent, passion, and his brother’s encouragement are what brought him this far.
Last year, the connection between Kashmir and Bollywood music reached a new height, thanks to two emerging Kashmiri musicians - Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. Through their romantic song in Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara, they won hearts across the country. The song became a massive box-office success and earned crores worldwide.
Now, a ninth-grade boy from a village with no music school, whose video has been viewed over 30 million times, is adding a new chapter to that story.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Rasik Ahmad Mir and what made him famous?
How many attempts did it take for Rasik's video to go viral?
Rasik uploaded around 50 videos before his 51st attempt went viral. He continued posting despite initial lack of attention.
Which Bollywood song was it that became a turning point for Rasik?
The song that changed Rasik's fate was from the Bollywood film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
What are Rasik's future aspirations regarding his singing?
Rasik dreams of singing on Indian Idol and representing Kashmir. He balances his passion for singing with his studies.