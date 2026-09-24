Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Users linked Kashmera's post to Govinda's recurring marital issues.

Kashmera Shah has sparked speculation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s strained relationship after sharing a cryptic note about “homebreakers” and men who leave their wives for younger women. The post came shortly after Govinda was seen seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend and Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, while Sunita visited the pandal separately. Although Kashmera did not name anyone, her post drew comments from users who believed she was supporting Sunita. The development has once again brought attention to rumours surrounding Govinda’s marriage, his alleged link-up with Komal and Sunita’s earlier public comments about their relationship.

On Wednesday, Kashmera shared a picture on Instagram alongside a strongly worded note. She wrote, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman '. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.”

Kashmera did not mention Govinda, Sunita or Komal by name. However, the timing of the post led some social media users to connect it with the recent developments involving the three.

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Several users also interpreted the post as Kashmera showing support for Sunita. One commenter wrote, “So good to see that Sunita has the support of a strong woman like you.” Another said, “Thank you for standing for the right. Sunita ji needed you.” A third user added, “So proud of you, Kashmera, that you took a stand for Sunita Ji.”

Govinda And Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja

Govinda recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. He was accompanied by Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is also set to appear opposite him in the upcoming film Roopa. A video of the two at the Mumbai pandal subsequently circulated online.

The visit drew attention partly because Sunita had visited the same pandal on her own just hours earlier. Sunita was later spotted at Mumbai airport with her pet dog. While interacting with the paparazzi, she appeared to make an indirect remark about betrayal and relationships.

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She said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hain (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans). Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hain insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”

While Sunita did not directly name Govinda in the remarks, her comments added to the online discussion surrounding the actor’s personal life.

Govinda-Sunita Relationship Timeline

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have been together for decades. Reports about trouble in their marriage have surfaced at different points. In December, reports claimed that Sunita had approached a family court for divorce. However, the couple was later seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together in 2025.

Sunita subsequently spoke about Govinda and alleged affairs during podcast appearances. In 2026, Govinda’s appearances with Komal Rani Swarnkar led to fresh speculation about their relationship.

Sunita later criticised Govinda’s association with Komal, describing the woman as being “young enough to be his daughter” and referring to Govinda as Komal’s “sugar daddy”. Govinda subsequently reacted to her remarks and warned against what he described as defamation.

In August, Sunita was seen at a family court. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that she had withdrawn her divorce plea. During a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita also claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry. Sinha rejected that claim and said there was no question of Govinda entering a second marriage.

For now, neither Govinda nor Sunita has publicly confirmed that Kashmera’s post was specifically about them. Kashmera herself has not named the people referenced in her Instagram note.