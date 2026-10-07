Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmera Shah subtly jabbed Komal while discussing project financing.

Shah's comments follow ongoing Govinda-Komal Rani relationship speculation.

Govinda denies affair, citing a professional relationship with Komal.

Sunita Ahuja previously called Govinda Komal's "sugar daddy".

Kashmera Shah has been standing by Sunita Ahuja for months amid Govinda’s alleged relationship with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. During this time, Kashmera has repeatedly voiced her support for Sunita and shared several cryptic posts about ‘homebreakers’ and questioned whether true love still exists.

Now, Kashmera appears to have taken another subtle dig at Komal, saying that her upcoming project was not “financed by her husband or any boyfriend”.

Kashmera Shah’s Subtle Dig At Komal Rani Swarnkar

Kashmera was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where she spoke about her upcoming project.

“It’s an independent project. It wasn’t financed by my husband or any boyfriend. We make films outside the family, brother, we don’t make films at home,” she said, before laughing.

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When asked about her travel plans, Kashmera revealed that she was heading to Greece for the project. She will not only act in the film but will also take on the responsibility of directing it.

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Govinda And Komal Rani’s Alleged Relationship

There has been ongoing speculation about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal Rani. The two have been spotted together on several occasions and recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja together. During the visit, Komal Rani was seen with red sindoor in her hair parting.

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Their visit came shortly after Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, also visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

Amid the speculation, Govinda has addressed the reports and maintained that he shares a professional relationship with Komal. In an interview with ANI, he also said that even if the two were having an affair, it should not be a matter of discussion for others.

Sunita Ahuja has also spoken about Govinda recently, saying that she hopes he remains happy wherever he is. She had previously referred to Govinda as Komal’s “sugar daddy”.