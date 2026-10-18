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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKashmera Shah Begins Her Second Directorial Project In Greece, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'

Kashmera Shah Begins Her Second Directorial Project In Greece, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'

Kashmera Shah has begun her second directorial project as an independent filmmaker in Greece. She expressed joy at seeing her dream come true and thanked her team for their support and contribution.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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  • She expressed excitement and pride for realizing her dream.

Kashmera shared glimpses of her latest journey from Greece on Instagram. She revealed that Greece is not just a shooting location but also plays a character in the story. In her Instagram caption, Kashmera wrote that beginning this new chapter with her second directorial project as an independent filmmaker feels incredibly exciting. She added that, honestly, she would not have wanted to begin it any other way. She also expressed pride in seeing her dream come true.

Kashmera said she believes in dreams coming true. She wrote, "Believe in dreams; they do come true. It happens when you open your eyes, step outside your comfort zone, and have faith." She further explained that filming in Greece is not merely a choice of location but an integral part of their story. Expressing her gratitude, Kashmera thanked her crew and said she was grateful for the moment and the courage to tell stories in her own way.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav, Mallika Sherawat Reunite In Patna After 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'; Video Goes Viral

Kashmera Shah Married Krushna Abhishek In 2013

Kashmera Shah married her longtime boyfriend, Krushna Abhishek, in 2013. The couple first met on the sets of the film Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni. Recently, the couple appeared in the third season of the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show also features Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Vivian Dsena. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi serving as the judge.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. She gained recognition for her role in Ram Gopal Varma's film Jungle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reality show did Kashmera Shah recently appear on?

Kashmera Shah recently appeared in the third season of the comedy cooking show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' alongside her husband, Krushna Abhishek.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Krushna Abhishek Kashmera Shah
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