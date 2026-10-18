Kashmera Shah Begins Her Second Directorial Project In Greece, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She expressed excitement and pride for realizing her dream.

Kashmera shared glimpses of her latest journey from Greece on Instagram. She revealed that Greece is not just a shooting location but also plays a character in the story. In her Instagram caption, Kashmera wrote that beginning this new chapter with her second directorial project as an independent filmmaker feels incredibly exciting. She added that, honestly, she would not have wanted to begin it any other way. She also expressed pride in seeing her dream come true.

Kashmera said she believes in dreams coming true. She wrote, "Believe in dreams; they do come true. It happens when you open your eyes, step outside your comfort zone, and have faith." She further explained that filming in Greece is not merely a choice of location but an integral part of their story. Expressing her gratitude, Kashmera thanked her crew and said she was grateful for the moment and the courage to tell stories in her own way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

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Kashmera Shah Married Krushna Abhishek In 2013

Kashmera Shah married her longtime boyfriend, Krushna Abhishek, in 2013. The couple first met on the sets of the film Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni. Recently, the couple appeared in the third season of the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show also features Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Vivian Dsena. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi serving as the judge.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. She gained recognition for her role in Ram Gopal Varma's film Jungle.