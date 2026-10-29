Karwa Chauth 2026: Priyanka-Nick To Katrina-Vicky, 6 Celebrity Couples Fans Want To See

Karwa Chauth is here, and fans are looking forward to seeing how their favourite celebrity couples mark the occasion. From traditional outfits and festive rituals to pictures shared on social media, the festival often offers a glimpse into the personal lives of Bollywood stars. This year, couples such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among those fans will be watching. Newly married and long-married pairs bring their own traditions to the celebration. While it remains to be seen who will post pictures, here are six couples drawing attention this Karwa Chauth.

1. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021 and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. The couple rarely share extensive details about their private celebrations, making their occasional appearances and photographs especially popular with fans. Their Karwa Chauth pictures, if shared, are likely to draw attention to their festive outfits and celebrations.

2. Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in March 2024. The actors are known for their playful interactions and affectionate social media posts. Fans will be keen to see whether they share moments from their Karwa Chauth celebrations this year, including their traditional looks and glimpses of their festivities at home.

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3. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 and have often spoken about embracing each other's cultures and traditions. Their relationship brings together Bollywood and the international music scene, keeping them in the spotlight. Fans will be looking out for any Karwa Chauth posts from the couple, although their plans for the festival have not been confirmed.

4. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in February 2023 after winning over audiences with their on-screen pairing in Shershaah. Their relationship continues to attract attention, and fans often look forward to their public appearances together. Any photographs from their Karwa Chauth celebration could offer another glimpse into how the couple marks the occasion.

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5. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married in September 2023, bringing together the worlds of cinema and politics. The actor and politician have shared selected moments from their lives with the public. As Karwa Chauth arrives, fans will be watching their social media accounts for updates on the celebrations, though no special post should be assumed in advance.

A Festival Fans Follow Beyond Bollywood

For celebrity watchers, Karwa Chauth is also an opportunity to see traditional fashion, family customs, and personal moments shared by familiar faces. While these six couples are likely to attract interest, their plans and social media updates remain their own. Fans will have to wait for any photographs or announcements the stars choose to share.