Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several celebrity couples celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year.

Nupur Sanon, Kritika Kamra, Akanksha Ranjan mark first Karva Chauth.

Arjun Rampal, Ashlesha Sawant, Samantha Prabhu also join first-timers.

Karva Chauth falls on October 29 this year, and several celebrity couples have a new milestone to mark after tying the knot in recent months. From actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, the festival comes as their first since marriage. Akanksha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, along with Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, are also among the couples whose recent weddings have put them on the list. While some may share festive pictures, others could keep their celebrations private. Here are seven couples whose first Karva Chauth after marriage has drawn attention.

1. Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben

Actress Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Kriti Sanon, married singer Stebin Ben in January 2026. The couple held a Christian wedding ceremony on January 10, followed by Hindu wedding rituals the next day. Karva Chauth will be their first celebration of the festival as a married couple, and fans may look out for pictures from the occasion.

2. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur

Actor Kritika Kamra married sports presenter Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026. The couple opted for a court wedding, keeping the ceremony simple. Their first Karva Chauth as a married couple falls on October 29, with fans curious to see whether they share any moments from the day.

3. Akanksha Ranjan And Sharan Sharma

Actor Akanksha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma registered their marriage on July 11, 2026, in the presence of close family members. The festival marks their first Karva Chauth since getting married. Their followers will be watching for any updates the couple chooses to share.

ALSO READ | Karwa Chauth 2026: Priyanka-Nick To Katrina-Vicky, 6 Celebrity Couples Fans Want To See

4. Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades

Actor Arjun Rampal and model-entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades registered their marriage in Goa on August 21, 2026, after being together for several years. This will be their first Karva Chauth following their official marriage. Whether they observe the festival or share pictures publicly remains unconfirmed.

5. Ashlesha Sawant And Sandeep Baswana

Television actors Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana married on November 16, 2025. Karva Chauth 2026 will be their first celebration of the festival after marriage. Fans may look forward to seeing whether the couple offers a glimpse of their festivities.

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in a ceremony described as a Bhoot Shuddhi Vivah. Although this is their first Karva Chauth after marriage, it has not been confirmed whether Samantha will observe the fast. Their plans for the festival remain unknown.

ALSO READ | Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja Samagri, Bayna Essentials And Moon Worship Items You Must Keep Ready

7. Sara Khan And Krish Pathak

Television actor Sara Khan and actor-producer Krish Pathak married in a court ceremony on October 6, 2025, before holding a traditional wedding on December 5 that year. They also marked the festival in 2025, so this year is their first Karva Chauth since their traditional wedding.

Other Celebrity Couples To Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, along with Jennifer Winget and William Ismail, are also mentioned among couples for whom this would be a first Karva Chauth after marriage. However, there is no confirmation that they will observe the festival. Fans will have to wait for any updates the couples choose to share.