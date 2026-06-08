Karuppu OTT Release Date Out: When And Where to Watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Rs 300 Cr Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suriya plays deity fighting corruption with Trisha's lawyer.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil film Karuppu is heading to OTT sooner than most fans expected. The film, which hit theatres on May 15, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, just 28 days after its theatrical run began. The announcement has left a section of the Internet surprised, given that the film is still running in theatres and reportedly doing well at the box office.

Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed the release date on social media, writing, "God mode ON #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12." Along with the Tamil original, the Telugu dubbed version of the film, titled Veerabhadrudu, will also be available on the platform from the same date. Karuppu will stream in four languages on Amazon Prime Video: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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Fan Reactions To Early OTT Release

Not everyone is happy about the quick digital shift. Several fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their surprise. "S***, the movie is running successfully in theatres, then why are they releasing here?" wrote one user. Another commented, "Please extend 10 days and release theatrically, it's doing well." One fan also pointed out that the film was not given a Hindi theatrical release but will now stream in Hindi on OTT, writing, "He did not release the film in Hindi, but is doing it on OTT."

On the other hand, several fans seemed excited about the OTT release. Some even requested an extended version of the film, with one Instagram user writing, "Release uncut version plss," and another adding, "add extended version."

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About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji in the lead roles, with Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in supporting roles. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film opened to mixed reviews but performed strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 193.40 crore net in India and Rs 304.15 crore worldwide, according to trade website Sacnilk. It also delivered Suriya a much-needed box office hit.

The story follows Karuppusamy, a guardian deity played by Suriya, who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer named Baby Kannan, played by Balaji. A lawyer named Preethi, played by Trisha, joins the deity in his fight to prove that justice can be delivered through honest means.