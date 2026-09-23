Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With National Award, Places It At Bappa’s Feet | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom National Award winner Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

He offered award at deity's feet, seeking blessings.

Aaryan expressed joy, thanked President, and penned emotional post.

Dedicated Best Actor award to all Indian Paralympians.

After winning his first National Film Award for Chandu Champion, actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted seeking Ganpati Bappa’s blessings at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal today. The actor had attended the National Film Awards ceremony in person in Gujarat, where he received the Best Actor honour from President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in the film.

Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

A now-viral video shows Kartik Aaryan offering prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. The actor can be seen seeking Bappa’s blessings before placing his National Award medallion and certificate at the deity’s feet.

ALSO READ| Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Dhokebaaz Hote Hain Insaan’

For the occasion, he opted for a sky blue-coloured kurta.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Kartik Aryan visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai and offered prayers pic.twitter.com/tUqHU7cMwC — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

Kartik Aaryan’s First Reaction After National Award Win

Following the National Award win thanked everyone for the honour and also expressed his appreciation for the President’s address.

“Thank you, thank you very much… I am very happy,” he said, before expressing, “I would also like to thank President ma’am. She addressed it so wonderfully and the way she did. I am speechless.”

Kevadia, Gujarat: After the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, Kartik Aaryan, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Chandu Champion', says, "...She (President Droupadi Murmu) addressed so beautifully... I am speechless..." pic.twitter.com/ynJcaTD3UY — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2026

Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Instagram Post

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to pen an emotional post after winning the National Film Award and reflected on his journey from Gwalior to one of the country’s most prestigious film honours. “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, jahan log aise sapnon par hans kar aage badh jaate hain. [They laugh at such dreams and move on.]”

The actor went on to reveal that he was still “numb” with a mix of “excitement and nervousness” after experiencing the historic moment.

“Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small-town boy… the dream of every actor in the country… The National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champion Hai Main’,” he wrote.

ALSO READ| Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’ After Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Govinda, Internet Has Questions



Kartik also thanked director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with the responsibility of portraying Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar on the big screen. He expressed gratitude to everyone who played a role in bringing the story to life.

He also thanked his parents for their blessings, unconditional love and constant support, and called the moment both “humbling and emotional”.

The 35-year-old actor also expressed gratitude towards his friends, who encouraged him at every stage when he was losing hope, as well as his team for working tirelessly to make his professional journey smoother.

Kartik dedicated his National Award to Paralympians across the country and everyone who dares to dream against the odds.

“I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come…,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

About ‘Chandu Champion’

Chandu Champion is an inspiring sports drama based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. The film, released in 2024, follows his extraordinary journey and determination to overcome challenges and achieve sporting glory.

Kartik Aaryan essayed the role of Petkar in the film and underwent a significant physical transformation, along with intensive training, to portray the athlete on screen.