Kartik Aaryan Thanks President Droupadi Murmu After National Award Win For ‘Chandu Champion’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kartik Aaryan received National Award for 'Chandu Champion'.

He thanked President Murmu for her encouraging words.

Aaryan reflected on his journey, shared Best Actor award.

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured various cinematic achievements.

Kartik Aaryan has thanked President of India Droupadi Murmu after receiving the National Award for his performance in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor also expressed his emotions after hearing the President speak warmly about the film and its subject, Murlikant Petkar.

On Friday, Kartik posted a video from the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on Instagram. The event was held in Kevadia, Gujarat, where he was honoured for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 Sq Ft Juhu Bungalow Gets BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Salon And Spa Plan

Kartik Aaryan Thanks President Murmu For Her Words

In the video shared by the actor, President Droupadi Murmu can be seen speaking about Murlikant Petkar, whose life formed the basis of ‘Chandu Champion’. She also congratulated the film’s team and Kartik for their work.

Sharing the ceremony clip, Kartik wrote a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude to the President.

“Thank you to the Honourable President Draupadi Murmu Ji for your kind and encouraging words @presidentofindia. Emotional and proud moment for me and the entire Chandu Champion team”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The National Award was a major milestone in Kartik’s career, with the actor marking the occasion by reflecting on the journey that led him to the stage.

Kartik Aaryan Recalls His Journey From Gwalior

Earlier, Kartik had shared another video from the ceremony showing him receiving the honour from the President of India. Alongside the footage, he opened up about the determination and hard work that shaped his path to becoming an actor.

He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik shared the Best Actor honour with Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in ‘Bramayugam’.

ALSO READ: ‘My Home Is Falling Apart’: Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional, Seeks Blessings at Dakshineswar Kali Temple

72nd National Film Awards: Key Winners

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised Indian cinema from 2024. ‘Article 370’ won Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for the film.

Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Direction award for ‘Amaran’, and Randeep Hooda was honoured as Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

‘Bhangaar’ won Best Non-Feature Film, while ‘Ram-Nami’ received the Best Documentary honour. Veteran actor Anant Nag was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)