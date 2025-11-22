Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak On Birthday, Fans And Paparazzi Shower Love

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who turned a year older on the 22nd of November, was seen visiting the holy shrine of Lord Ganesh, popularly known as Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai.

The birthday boy was spotted seeking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa on his special day. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, with a yellow sash from the temple featuring Ganpati shlokas written all over it in red, Kartik was seen greeting the crowd and his fans who flocked around his car as he headed towards the exit.

The actor graciously clicked selfies with his fans, who couldn't believe their luck in spotting their favourite star. Kartik was later also seen thanking the paparazzi who waited in the scorching heat to capture the birthday boy on his special day. Earlier this year, in January, Kartik was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Bappa on account of New Year 2025.

Talking about his professional front, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Tu Mera Main Teri. The movie also stars actress Ananya Panday alongside Kartik and is all set for a Christmas release this year, on the 25th of December. Kartik has been going all out in promoting the movie with his co-star Ananya Panday.

2024 was a great year for Kartik, with his movies Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 being received well by both critics and fans alike. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which starred Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri, performed exceptionally well at the box office, while Chandu Champion received a lukewarm response. But Kartik won a Filmfare Award in the best actor category for Chandu Champion.

Back then, the actor had posted a video of him receiving his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor honour on his social media account and had also penned a heartfelt note. The actor in the video, Kartik, said, “There are certain moments in life where you feel that this is happening in real life, and this is at night, where I actually feel that this is a dream. The more I talk about that film, the more I talk about you, Kabir sir; that is less. When I first heard about the story of Murlikant Petkar’s journey, I heard a story about a man who never stopped believing in himself.”

He added, “When others stopped believing in him, it made me feel personal. I don't know how to put it in words, but that journey came for me in my entire career. It was the best journey of my life. And the two years that we spent together, I owe it to Kabir sir. He is one of the finest directors of Indian cinema. And I am so, so lucky to have worked under your direction, sir. You don't just create frames; you create worlds. And it means a lot that I got this opportunity to work under your direction and with you.”

Kartik further added, “And I would like to thank Sajid sir, as well as Vardha ma'am, who were like a pillar of strength to the film. After so long, I think 50 years, the story of Murlikant Petkar was coming out. When our film came out, they got the Lifetime Arjuna Award.”

He further thanked his parents and said, “My mom and dad are here. And I am so happy that this moment is happening in front of them. We have seen TV since childhood, holding the film trophy. I think this used to happen in my house too. We have always thought of this moment. And when I became an actor, the first thing was, 'When will I get a film trophy for Best Actor?' And thank you so much for this.”

Thanking Filmfare, Kartik said, “Thank you, Filmfare. Thank you to all the fans who have given me so much love to date. I love you all. I have always said this. My godfathers are my fans. And they have supported me the most. I would like to say just one thing. To all the dreamers out there, even if you feel that we won't be able to do this, this journey is going to end here. I would just like to tell you one thing. You all have a champion in you. The champion does fall. But never stops. Thank you so much.”

