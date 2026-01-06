Kartik Aaryan Goa Vacation Sparks Dating Rumours After Reddit Spots Mystery Woman

Actor Kartik Aaryan has once again landed at the centre of online chatter after pictures from his recent Goa vacation began circulating across social media platforms. What started as a casual beach post soon turned into a full-blown discussion on Reddit, with users speculating that the actor may not have been vacationing solo.

Reddit Users Claim Clues Link Kartik to a ‘Mystery Girl’

The speculation took off after Kartik shared a relaxed photograph from a beach in Goa, where he appeared to be unwinding during his break. Soon after, Reddit users claimed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly of Greek origin, had uploaded pictures from what appeared to be the exact same beach location.

Screenshots comparing both sets of photos began doing the rounds online. Redditors highlighted what they believed were striking similarities — from the placement of beach loungers and towels to the angle of the shoreline and the overall beach setup. These visual overlaps led many to conclude that the two might be holidaying together.

Some users further alleged that Kartik was following the woman on social media before the discussion gained traction. However, it is important to note that News18 cannot independently verify these claims or confirm the authenticity of the assumptions being circulated online.

No Official Confirmation, Speculation Continues

Very little is known publicly about the woman in question. Reddit users have claimed that she is currently studying in the UK, but no verified details have emerged. Neither Kartik Aaryan nor the woman has commented on the viral speculation so far, leaving the rumours firmly in the realm of online conjecture.

Despite the absence of any confirmation, the discussion continues to trend across platforms, underlining how closely fans track celebrity social media activity.

Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About Emotional Growth

While his holiday photos dominate online conversations, Kartik recently spoke candidly about personal growth, maturity, and reconnecting professionally with a former partner. Reflecting on his past relationship with Ananya Panday, the actor told Filmfare that time has helped both of them evolve.

“She and I understand each other a lot. It’s been a journey. We’ve had our moments in life, and we’ve seen the ups and downs. And somewhere down the line, I’ve realised that both of us, as individuals, have really evolved and grown into that space," he said.

He further clarified that not all relationships end on a bitter note, adding, “Mine and Ananya’s relationship has never been about hatred or love-hate. It’s always been love, love, love, irrespective of the situation in life. I’ve always had a soft corner for her, and I would like to believe she has that for me, too."

Touching upon emotional maturity, Kartik concluded, “So yes, we’ve evolved. There was a certain kiddish nature that both of us had earlier. You mature with time. That childishness is still there inside, but it’s a bit more curbed now. And that’s okay."

Kartik’s Latest Film

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on screen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.