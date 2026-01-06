Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumours: 'Mystery Girl' Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence

Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumours: ‘Mystery Girl’ Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence

The speculation began when Kartik shared a relaxed beach photograph from his Goa holiday. While the actor appeared calm and carefree in the picture, fans quickly shifted focus to the background.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rumours travel faster than films in Bollywood, and the start of 2026 proved no different for Kartik Aaryan. After his recent release Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri failed to meet box office expectations, the actor unexpectedly found himself at the centre of intense online speculation about his personal life. A single holiday photograph from Goa was enough to spark widespread chatter, with social media users linking the actor to a woman dubbed the “mystery girl”, turning casual curiosity into a full-blown viral rumour.

Goa Photo Sparks Dating Speculation

The speculation began when Kartik shared a relaxed beach photograph from his Goa holiday. While the actor appeared calm and carefree in the picture, fans quickly shifted focus to the background. Several internet users claimed that the setting closely resembled another beach photograph posted by a woman, noting similarities in the sea angle, beach beds and even the placement of towels.

Social media platforms, especially Reddit, amplified the theory, with users drawing side-by-side comparisons of the images. Some went a step further, claiming Kartik had followed the woman on Instagram and later unfollowed her once the rumours gained traction. With neither party initially addressing the claims, curiosity around the so-called “mystery girl” only grew stronger.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

The woman at the centre of the speculation was identified online as Karina Kubiliute. According to reports circulating on social media, she is originally from Greece and is currently studying in the United Kingdom. As the comparisons spread, users continued to dissect minute details from both photographs, fuelling assumptions of a possible connection between the two.

Karina Breaks Silence On Rumours

The speculation took a decisive turn when Karina Kubiliute publicly responded to the claims. In a screenshot that went viral, she was seen commenting directly on social media, writing, “I’m not his gffff!!!” The statement clearly dismissed the rumours and denied any romantic link with Kartik Aaryan, putting an end to weeks of online conjecture.

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), where he starred opposite Ananya Panday. Despite strong expectations, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office, making the actor’s personal life, rather than his work, the unexpected focus of public attention.

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
