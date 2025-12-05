Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan Dances To ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ At Sister’s Sangeet; Video From Gwalior Wedding Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan Dances To ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ At Sister’s Sangeet; Video From Gwalior Wedding Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan’s energetic dance to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ at his sister’s sangeet in Gwalior has gone viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing glimpses of his sister’s wedding festivities, which are happening in his hometown, Gwalior. A new video from his sister’s sangeet ceremony has taken the internet by storm, showing the actor dancing to the iconic Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. The clip, which surfaced online late last night, quickly went viral as fans couldn’t get enough of Kartik’s moves.

Fans’ Club shared the video on their Instagram handle. The actor is seen dancing on the Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ at his sister’s sangeet. He is currently in Gwalior attending the wedding. He has been actively seen participating in all wedding festivities. The video is also going viral on social media.

A Peek Into Kartik Aaryan’s Sister’s Haldi Ceremony

Earlier, Kartik shared a heartwarming video from the Haldi ceremony that quickly melted hearts worldwide. He looked radiant in a bright yellow kurta, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of the occasion. Kritika, the bride-to-be, dazzled in a beautiful pink-and-white lehenga as the family came together to celebrate her special day. The video showcased joyful moments filled with dancing, laughter, and flower petal showers. Adding to the festive vibe, Kartik chose the classic song Navrai Majhi, making it the perfect soundtrack for the Haldi celebration.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kartik_UK_FanClub 🇬🇧 (@queen._ujji)

Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On the professional front, Kartik is preparing for the release of his next romance drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Ananya Panday. The trailer, released on Kartik’s birthday, gave audiences a taste of the film’s engaging chemistry and original story. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, and is supported by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, as well as producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. The film will be released on December 25.

Hum Dono To Release On THIS Date, Motion Poster Out

Dharma Productions shared the motion poster of the second song ‘Hum Dono’. The song is all set to release on December 5. “Taking you to the world of #HumDono. No visa needed. SONG OUT TOMORROW! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri in cinemas 25 Dec," read the caption. Fans reacted too. Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy with his sister’s wedding. He has been sharing a lot of videos from the ongoing wedding festivities.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan Sister Wedding Kartik Aaryan Gwalior Wedding Kartik Ananya Panday Film Hum Dono Song
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: PM Modi Presents Special Bhagavad Gita Gift to President Putin
Russia-India Relations: Grand Welcome for President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget