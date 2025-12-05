Kartik Aaryan has been sharing glimpses of his sister’s wedding festivities, which are happening in his hometown, Gwalior. A new video from his sister’s sangeet ceremony has taken the internet by storm, showing the actor dancing to the iconic Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. The clip, which surfaced online late last night, quickly went viral as fans couldn’t get enough of Kartik’s moves.

A Peek Into Kartik Aaryan’s Sister’s Haldi Ceremony

Earlier, Kartik shared a heartwarming video from the Haldi ceremony that quickly melted hearts worldwide. He looked radiant in a bright yellow kurta, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of the occasion. Kritika, the bride-to-be, dazzled in a beautiful pink-and-white lehenga as the family came together to celebrate her special day. The video showcased joyful moments filled with dancing, laughter, and flower petal showers. Adding to the festive vibe, Kartik chose the classic song Navrai Majhi, making it the perfect soundtrack for the Haldi celebration.

Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On the professional front, Kartik is preparing for the release of his next romance drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Ananya Panday. The trailer, released on Kartik’s birthday, gave audiences a taste of the film’s engaging chemistry and original story. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, and is supported by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, as well as producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. The film will be released on December 25.

Dharma Productions shared the motion poster of the second song 'Hum Dono'. The song is all set to release on December 5.