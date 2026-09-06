Kartik Aaryan Drops First Look From ‘Captain India’ Ahead Of London Shoot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kartik Aaryan unveiled his first look for 'Captain India'.

Shimit Amin directorial 'Captain India' begins filming soon in London.

Director Shimit Amin praised the dedicated film production team.

Filming for 'Captain India' is scheduled to conclude by October end.

Kartik Aaryan is preparing to take ‘Captain India’ from the page to the screen, with the actor unveiling his first look from the upcoming film ahead of its shoot. The Shimit Amin directorial is set to begin filming in London, marking the start of the project’s production.

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Kartik Aaryan Shares First Look

Kartik gave fans a glimpse of his character in a new Instagram post, where he appears dressed in uniform. Alongside the image, the actor wrote, “Ready to fly with the Maverick #ShimitAmin #CaptainIndia.”

The actor also shared a statement from director Shimit Amin, who spoke about the team’s determination and the challenges they faced while bringing the project to this stage.

“As we embark on this journey to finally make our film, I want to thank each and everyone of you, from the bottom of my heart. I know you've faced tremendous challenges during the past few months, but you never gave up! That was tremendously inspiring to witness. I can feel that each and every one on this team carries the burden of wanting to make a really good film. I find that so magical. I feel your energy, and it carries me through our toughest times,” the director stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Shimit Amin Praises ‘Captain India’ Team

Amin also expressed his confidence in the people behind the film, describing them as the “best” team in the world.

“This night, before our big day, I really feel we have the best team in the world! Really!!! I am so proud of each and every one on this team. Good luck to us all. Forever grateful forever inspired.”

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‘Captain India’ To Begin London Shoot

According to Variety, ‘Captain India’ is scheduled to go on the floors in London, with filming expected to be completed by the end of October.

The film is directed by Shimit Amin, who is best known for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India’. It is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, along with Dopamine Studios.

SB Films will handle the production.

(With inputs from ANI)