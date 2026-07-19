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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan Reacts To His Best Actor National Award Win For Chandu Champion, Says He's 'Still Processing...'

Kartik Aaryan Reacts To His Best Actor National Award Win For Chandu Champion, Says He's 'Still Processing...'

Kartik Aaryan has won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion. The actor shared an emotional note after receiving the prestigious honour alongside Mammootty.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Chandu Champion.
  • He expressed gratitude on social media, calling it a long-held dream.
  • The Best Actor award was shared with Mammootty for Bramayuga.

Kartik Aaryan has aaded one of Indian cinema's highest honours to his career, taking home the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. Shortly after the winners were announced, the actor shared an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude and reflecing on the milestone that he described as the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Congratulates 72nd National Film Awards Winners, Celebrates Telugu Cinema's Big Triumph

Kartik Aaryan Shares Reaction After National Award Win

Following the announcement, Kartik took to Instagram and admitted that he was still absorbing the significance of the achieviement. His post quickly drew attention from fans and well-wishers.

He said, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful..Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion ," he wrote on Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Best Actor Honour Shared With Mammootty

The Best Actor in a Leading Role award was jointly presented to Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty. While Kartik was recognised for Chandu Champion, Mammootty received the honour for his acclaimed performance in Bramayugam.

The shared recognition celebrated two standout performances from different corners of Indian cinema at this year's National Film Awards.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam-Led ‘Article 370’ Bags Three National Awards, Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Weren’t Chasing Accolades’

Chandu Champion Tells The Story Of Murlikant Petkar

Directed and produced by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Released in 2024, the biographical sports drama follows the extraordinary journey of the athlete, with Kartik portraying the central role.

To prepare for the film, the actor underwent an extensive physical transformation and rigorous training. His performance earned praise from both audiences and critics following the film's release.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Film Awards Kartik Aaryan Best Actor Award ENtertainment News Chandu Champion
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