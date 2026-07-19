Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Chandu Champion.

He expressed gratitude on social media, calling it a long-held dream.

The Best Actor award was shared with Mammootty for Bramayuga.

Kartik Aaryan has aaded one of Indian cinema's highest honours to his career, taking home the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. Shortly after the winners were announced, the actor shared an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude and reflecing on the milestone that he described as the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

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Kartik Aaryan Shares Reaction After National Award Win

Following the announcement, Kartik took to Instagram and admitted that he was still absorbing the significance of the achieviement. His post quickly drew attention from fans and well-wishers.

He said, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful..Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion ," he wrote on Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Best Actor Honour Shared With Mammootty

The Best Actor in a Leading Role award was jointly presented to Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty. While Kartik was recognised for Chandu Champion, Mammootty received the honour for his acclaimed performance in Bramayugam.

The shared recognition celebrated two standout performances from different corners of Indian cinema at this year's National Film Awards.

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Chandu Champion Tells The Story Of Murlikant Petkar

Directed and produced by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Released in 2024, the biographical sports drama follows the extraordinary journey of the athlete, with Kartik portraying the central role.

To prepare for the film, the actor underwent an extensive physical transformation and rigorous training. His performance earned praise from both audiences and critics following the film's release.

(With inputs from ANI)