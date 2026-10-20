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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKarthik Sabesh Dies At 37 In Chennai After Two-Month Hospitalisation, Final Rites Today

Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37 In Chennai After Two-Month Hospitalisation, Final Rites Today

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh died at 37 in Chennai after health complications and a two-month hospitalisation. His death comes three days after his uncle, veteran music composer Deva, passed away at the age of 75.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, 37, died Tuesday.
  • He was hospitalized two months for health complications.
  • His death follows uncle Deva's passing days earlier.

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh died in Chennai on Tuesday, October 20, at the age of 37, following health complications, according to reports. The actor was the nephew of veteran Tamil music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as Thenisai Thendral, who passed away on October 17 at 75. Karthik, son of music composer MC Sabesan, had reportedly been hospitalised for two months and was receiving treatment, including dialysis. His condition is said to have worsened in recent weeks, requiring intensive care. His death comes as the family mourns the loss of two close relatives within days.

Karthik Sabesh’s Death And Health Complications

According to reports, Karthik Sabesh had been receiving treatment in hospital for around two months, including undergoing dialysis. His condition reportedly deteriorated over the last two weeks, and he was being treated in the intensive care unit before his death on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | ‘Daler Mehndi Was Paid Rs 35 Lakh But Couldn’t Stand Properly Or Sing’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

Karthik’s death comes just three days after his uncle, composer and singer Deva, died at the age of 75 on October 17 at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Deva was known for composing music for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films.

The family had also lost Karthik’s father, music composer MC Sabesan, in October 2025. Sabesan died in Chennai on October 23 at the age of 68 after an illness.

ALSO READ | Dil Raju Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Ranveer Singh’ At ‘Ramayana’ Event, Actor’s Reaction Goes Viral

Karthik Sabesh’s Films And Family

Karthik Sabesh appeared in several Tamil films during his acting career, including Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen and Kulir 100 Degree.

He was the son of MC Sabesan, the brother of music composer Deva. Karthik is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, their two daughters, Brishanithara and Hairanithara, and his elder sisters, Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh.

Karthik Sabesh’s Last Rites

According to reports, Karthik Sabesh’s final rites are scheduled for 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the Valasaravakkam crematorium in Chennai.

His death follows the passing of Deva on October 17. The veteran composer, widely known as Thenisai Thendral, worked across several South Indian film industries and was a prominent name in Tamil cinema music.

Ending: Karthik Sabesh’s death at 37 marks another loss for his family, which is mourning the deaths of both the actor and his uncle, Deva, within three days.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh pass away?

Karthik Sabesh died on Tuesday, October 20, at the age of 37 in Chennai. His death occurred after he had been hospitalized for two months.

What caused Karthik Sabesh's death?

Karthik Sabesh died following health complications. He had been receiving treatment, including dialysis, for two months, and his condition worsened in the weeks prior to his passing.

What was Karthik Sabesh's relation to other notable personalities?

Karthik Sabesh was the nephew of veteran Tamil music composer Deva and the son of music composer MC Sabesan. His death occurred just three days after his uncle Deva also passed away.

Which films did Karthik Sabesh appear in?

Karthik Sabesh appeared in several Tamil films during his career. Some of his notable works include Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, and Burma.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deva Karthik Sabesh Karthik Sabesh Death Deva Nephew MC Sabesan Tamil Actor Dies Karthik Sabesh Movies Karthik Sabesh Final Rites
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