Kartavya OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal's Crime Thriller

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller Kartavya is all set to stream on OTT soon. In the film, Saif will be seen playing a character who is torn between his professional duty and his family.

The film also features Rasika Dugal, who will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan.

Working With Saif Ali Khan

Rasika Dugal, known for her strong performances, described her experience of working with Saif as “wonderful.” She said that working with him was easy and fun.

Praising him, she shared, ‘It feels great to work with someone like Saif on set, who has an amazing sense of humour. Working with him was fun and interesting. He is not just a brilliant actor but also a very good person.”

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Praises His 30-Year Career

Rasika also appreciated Saif Ali Khan’s long and successful career. She said that in today’s competitive industry, it is not easy to stay relevant for 30 years. Saif has constantly evolved with time and has reinvented himself in different roles, which is why he continues to be counted among the most talented actors.

Story And Star Cast

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

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It follows the story of a police officer (played by Saif Ali Khan) who struggles to balance his duty and the safety of his family while facing multiple dangers. The film explores the conflict between emotions and law.

When And Where To Watch

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

The film is expected to stream on Netflix on May 15.