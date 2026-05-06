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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKartavya OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal's Crime Thriller

Kartavya OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal's Crime Thriller

Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya is set for an OTT release, featuring him as a cop torn between duty and family. Rasika Dugal praises his work and reflects on his long, successful career.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller Kartavya is all set to stream on OTT soon. In the film, Saif will be seen playing a character who is torn between his professional duty and his family.

The film also features Rasika Dugal, who will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan.

Working With Saif Ali Khan 

Rasika Dugal, known for her strong performances, described her experience of working with Saif as “wonderful.” She said that working with him was easy and fun.

Praising him, she shared, ‘It feels great to work with someone like Saif on set, who has an amazing sense of humour. Working with him was fun and interesting. He is not just a brilliant actor but also a very good person.”

ALSO READ | From Early Flops To Mass Superstar: Meet The Producer Who Changed Thalapathy Vijay's Career

Praises His 30-Year Career

Rasika also appreciated Saif Ali Khan’s long and successful career. She said that in today’s competitive industry, it is not easy to stay relevant for 30 years. Saif has constantly evolved with time and has reinvented himself in different roles, which is why he continues to be counted among the most talented actors.

Story And Star Cast

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

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It follows the story of a police officer (played by Saif Ali Khan) who struggles to balance his duty and the safety of his family while facing multiple dangers. The film explores the conflict between emotions and law.

When And Where To Watch

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

The film is expected to stream on Netflix on May 15.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Rasika Dugal Saif Ali Khan Kartavya
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